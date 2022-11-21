Walmart Black Friday deals are here—shop major savings on Keurig, TVs, vacuums and more

Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian, Jon Winkler and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
·7 min read
Shop the best Walmart Black Friday deals for big savings on home, tech and fashion must-haves.
Shop the best Walmart Black Friday deals for big savings on home, tech and fashion must-haves.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 is coming this week on Friday, November 25, but some of the biggest deals of the year are already on display. If you're looking to get a lot of things checked-off your holiday shopping list, Walmart has everything you could need. From robot vacuums to 4K TVs and everything in between, these Walmart Black Friday deals get you a wide variety of home essentials at wallet-friendly prices.

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

The superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple, Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.

To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals. As a Walmart+ member, you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get early access to new markdowns at 12 p.m. EST today, November 21. Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.

Sign up for Walmart+

Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop

►Reviewed's Top 10: Shop the absolute best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad

►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

The 10 best Black Friday Walmart sales to shop today

Walmart has a plethora of deals on TVs, vacuums, and more this Black Friday.
Walmart has a plethora of deals on TVs, vacuums, and more this Black Friday.

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, Ninja and Vizio products today with these limited-time deals.

  1. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (Save $40)

  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $69 (Save $80)

  3. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)

  4. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90)

  5. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)

  6. Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $138 (Save $369 to $420)

  7. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $144 (Save $115)

  8. KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Deluxe Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $279 (Save $60)

  9. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)

  10. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 (Save $182.01)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.

►More: Shop the best early Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Tires deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.
Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.

Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shop all the best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart.
Shop all the best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart.

More: 20+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Home and vacuum deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shop the best home and vacuum Black Friday deals at Walmart.
Shop the best home and vacuum Black Friday deals at Walmart.

Mattress and furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Get the best Black Friday deals on furniture at Walmart.
Get the best Black Friday deals on furniture at Walmart.

►More: Shop the best Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Macy's and West Elm

Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Get the best kitchen deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
Get the best kitchen deals at Walmart this Black Friday.

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shop the Black Friday beauty and fashion deals at Walmart.
Shop the Black Friday beauty and fashion deals at Walmart.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart just dropped even more early holiday deals back on Monday, November 14.

The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts dropped today, November 21, and Walmart+ members will get seven hours of exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.

What is Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web. This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can already shop Black Friday deals across all categories. With Black Friday set for this week on Friday, November 25, the savings will only get sweeter. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25. Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.

Sign up for Walmart+

What should I buy at Walmart's Black Friday sale?

From Black Friday 2022 deals and beyond, Walmart has you covered with its wide range of affordable products. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday deals on must-have tech, furniture, TVs, kitchen equipment, cleaning items and so much more. Even if you're unsure of what to look for during the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Walmart has savings across all categories to make your decision a little easier.

Shop at Walmart

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 55+ Best Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Today

Latest Stories

  • The Best 2022 Black Friday Deals on Tech, Tools, Bedding, and More

    We’re highlighting great sales from your favorite brands like Apple, DeWalt, and Samsung.

  • Update your style with Nordstrom Black Friday deals on Adidas, Tory Burch and Zella

    Save big on stylish new updates for your closet by shopping Nordstrom Black Friday deals on clothes, cookware and more.

  • Shop early Black Friday 2022 appliance deals at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's

    Bring some new power into your home with these Black Friday 2022 appliance deals on user-friendly washers, compact microwaves and more.

  • 50+ Black Friday toy deals—shop Lego, Barbie, Nerf and more ahead of the holidays

    Shop Black Friday toy deals at Target, Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers. Score savings on Lego sets, Barbie dolls, Nerf guns and more.

  • This Little Sleepies Black Friday sale has festive pajamas for the family—save 30% now

    The Little Sleepies Black Friday sale has 30% off sitewide so you can save big on adorably festive pajamas for the whole family for the holidays.

  • Target’s official Black Friday deals are here! Save on Apple, PlayStation, Samsung, KitchenAid and more

    Get up to 60% off!

  • Black Friday 2022 deals—shop the biggest deals of the year

    Whether you want to save on tech, furniture, appliances or fashion, Black Friday 2022 is here with the best deals of the year.

  • 18 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dinner Deals

    You can't wait for Thanksgiving, but you're even more excited at the prospect of not cooking. Maybe you're tired of spending the holiday in the kitchen or perhaps you just don't have time to prepare a...

  • The Revlon One-Step hair dryer is on sale for Black Friday—get it for 54% off right now

    Shop one of the best products our beauty editor has ever tested—the Revlon one-step hair dryer. It's 54% off for Black Friday, but act fast.

  • Get the most giftable gadgets from Samsung, Ninja and Tineco – for up to 40% off!

    Reviewers are “obsessed” with these smartly designed products, now on sale at Walmart.

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking