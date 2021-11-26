Walmart Black Friday deals are epic: Save on Samsung, iRobot, Keurig and more

Shop hundreds of Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals on smart tech, TVs, kitchen essentials, headphones and more.

Walmart's official Black Friday 2021 deals are officially here—and, as predicted, it's an exciting (and extensive) list of discounts on everything from robot vacuums, Chromebooks, and Samsung TVs, to deals on kitchen, cooking, and home goods essentials. A massive crop of new deals dropped today, including a killer deal on Samsung Galaxy earbuds among several others.

Like Amazon, Best Buy and Target, Walmart is offering Black Friday 2021 deals in waves. Walmart and other retailers are hosting rolling savings events in anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages. To keep up with the madness, we're updating this post live as the deals change by the minute to get you the best Black Friday deals possible at Walmart.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals available during the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale. Plus, we've also answered frequently asked questions about Walmart+, free shipping, Walmart's holiday return policy, and what’s in store at Walmart on the official Black Friday 2021 date.

Update 5:07 PM EST: Black Friday is here and we're tracking all of the best Black Friday 2021 deals. We'll continue to update this story live through Cyber Monday and will note any major changes to prices or availability. We'll also continue to add the best new deals we find. Happy shopping! - Felicity Warner, Reviewed

The 10 best Walmart Black Friday deals:

  1. Samsung 60-Inch Class 4K Smart TV for $528 (Save $70)

  2. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $29.97 (Save $24.03)

  3. Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)

  4. MSI Bravo 15-Inch AMD Gaming Laptop for $899 (Save $200)

  5. Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender for $15

  6. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer for $99 (Save $101)

  7. Gateway 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim Laptop for $179 (Save $70)

  8. iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $349 (Save $230)

  9. Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $17.89 (Save $5.10)

  10. Roku LE Streaming Media Player for $15

Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadgets or something to spruce up your home before the holidays, you can find all that and more at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The highly-anticipated shopping event includes massive markdowns on TVs, laptops, kitchen and home appliances and headphones, plus tons of deep discounts on many of our favorite brands.

The best Walmart Black Friday TV deals

The best Walmart Black Friday laptop, tablet and computer deals

The best Walmart Black Friday home deals

The best Walmart Black Friday kitchen deals

The Best Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

The best deals on Xbox, Oculus, Playstation, and Nintendo at Walmart

The best Walmart Black Friday speaker and soundbar deals

The best Walmart Black Friday smart watch and fitness tracker deals

The best Walmart Black Friday gift deals

The best Walmart Black Friday smart home deals

The best Walmart Black Friday streaming video deals

The best Walmart Black Friday health and fitness deals

The best Walmart Black Friday beauty deals

What is the early Walmart Black Friday sale?

Like last year, instead of one large, post-Thanksgiving sale, Walmart has been releasing new deals in the lead up to Black Friday each week in November. The first lineup of deals started online on Wednesday, November 3, with discounts appearing in stores starting Friday, November 5.

On November 22, Walmart kicked off its official Black Friday sale, releasing tons of online-only deals on must-have tech, fashion pieces and home goods. Throughout the week even more Black Friday deals dropped—as detailed in the retailer's Black Friday ad scan—with epic doorbuster discounts dropping on Black Friday. As of November 26, In-store Walmart Black Friday deals are now available.

When does the Walmart Black Friday sale end?

Technically speaking, Walmart’s Black Friday sale ends with Cyber Monday on Monday, November 29. Early Black Friday deals are, however, available now, and more Black Friday specific deals will drop on Black Friday itself, November 26. If you're looking to buy must-have holiday gifts before the Black Friday 2021 shopping rush, today's the day to shop.

Is there a Walmart Black Friday ad scan?

Yes, and it's available now. Every year, Walmart releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, shoppers already got a sneak peek of the deals offered during week 1 and week 2 of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days—and now, the retailer has released its official Black Friday lineup, including online-only access to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles as well as serious discounts on Instant Pots, robot vacuums, patio heaters and more.

Should I subscribe to Walmart+?

A Walmart+ subscription could give you a better shot at getting your hands on some of the season's hottest holiday gifts before shelves sell out. During the Deals for Days sales event, for instance, Walmart+ subscribers got a head start on shopping for the week’s doorbusters. Members were able to start shopping at 3 p.m. during the early Black Friday sale while everyone else had to wait until 7 p.m. EST.

During Black Friday, Walmart+ subscribers will get access to the retailer's deals (including the full-price but hard-to-find Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles) four hours early. If you have your heart set on a best-selling item, a Walmart+ membership could give you a head start on holiday shopping, plus tons of other shopping perks.

If you’re interested in getting early access to Walmart’s Black Friday deals, a Walmart+ membership is $98 a year or $12.95 a month. For what it’s worth, shoppers can expect doorbuster deals to sell out quickly. In addition to early access, Walmart+ subscribers can also get contact-free curbside pickup service, as well as free delivery.

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale.

