Walmart Black Friday deals are epic: Save on Samsung, iRobot, Keurig and more
Walmart's official Black Friday 2021 deals are officially here—and, as predicted, it's an exciting (and extensive) list of discounts on everything from robot vacuums, Chromebooks, and Samsung TVs, to deals on kitchen, cooking, and home goods essentials. A massive crop of new deals dropped today, including a killer deal on Samsung Galaxy earbuds among several others.
Like Amazon, Best Buy and Target, Walmart is offering Black Friday 2021 deals in waves. Walmart and other retailers are hosting rolling savings events in anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages. To keep up with the madness, we're updating this post live as the deals change by the minute to get you the best Black Friday deals possible at Walmart.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals available during the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale. Plus, we've also answered frequently asked questions about Walmart+, free shipping, Walmart's holiday return policy, and what’s in store at Walmart on the official Black Friday 2021 date.
Update 5:07 PM EST: Black Friday is here and we're tracking all of the best Black Friday 2021 deals. We'll continue to update this story live through Cyber Monday and will note any major changes to prices or availability. We'll also continue to add the best new deals we find. Happy shopping! - Felicity Warner, Reviewed
The 10 best Walmart Black Friday deals:
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $29.97 (Save $24.03)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer for $99 (Save $101)
iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $349 (Save $230)
Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $17.89 (Save $5.10)
Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadgets or something to spruce up your home before the holidays, you can find all that and more at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The highly-anticipated shopping event includes massive markdowns on TVs, laptops, kitchen and home appliances and headphones, plus tons of deep discounts on many of our favorite brands.
The best Walmart Black Friday TV deals
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $279 (Save $150.99)
TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $400)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR for $568 (Save $79.99)
SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV for $897.99 (Save $300)
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV A1 Series for $1096.99 (Save $603)
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV for $1296.99 (Save $703)
The best Walmart Black Friday laptop, tablet and computer deals
Gateway Notebook 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop for $149 (Save $50)
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for $149 (Save $150)
Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 WiFi 6 Mesh System for $169 (Save $80)
ASUS C403 Rugged STUDENT/ EDUCATION EDITION Chromebook for $199 (Save $80)
Acer 32-Inch Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $209 (Save $40.99)
Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop for $699 (Save $210.99)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop for $699.99 (Save $300)
ASUS Zen AIO 23.8-Inch Full HD Touchscreen Monitor $999.99 (Save $199.01)
The best Walmart Black Friday home deals
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow for $35 (Save $44)
Levoit VortexAir True HEPA Air Purifier for $84.99 (Save $25)
Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $89 (Save $70)
Delta Children Baby Shark 4-Piece Room-in-a-Box Bedroom Set for $99 (Save $30.99)
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins for $159 (Save $120)
BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $175 (Save $74)
iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $349 (Save $230)
The best Walmart Black Friday kitchen deals
Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $17.89 (Save $5.10)
Better Homes & Gardens 10 pack Flip-Tite Food Storage Containers for $30
Hamilton Beach Front Fill Deluxe 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $39.98 (Save $28.02)
Tramontina 6.5 Qt Enameled Round Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $39.98 (Save $19.99)
Farberware 20-Piece Easy Clean Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set for $50 (Save $70)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $20)
KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment for $81.99 (Save $32.96)
TaoTronics Air Fryer Max XL 6 Quart 1750W Air Fryer for $89.99 (Save $40)
ZWILLING Pro 7-inch Slim Chef's Knife for $89.95 (Save $98.05)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $96.77 (Save $23.19)
Cuisinart Coffee Center Brew Basics Black Dual Brew Coffee Maker for $99.95 (Save $170.05)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer for $99 (Save $101)
Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor 3-in-1 Blender and Food Processor for $109 (Save $20)
Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Center for $139.95 (Save $60)
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer for $139 (Save $20.99)
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set for $159.99 (Save $40)
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $169 (Save $30)
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Four Star 7-pc Self-Sharpening Block Set for $229.95 (Save $539.05)
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 (Save $80)
The Best Walmart Black Friday headphone deals
Skullcandy Jib True XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $4.98)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $249.99 (Save $98.01)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
The best deals on Xbox, Oculus, Playstation, and Nintendo at Walmart
Sony Playstation Plus 12-Month subscription for $39.99 (Save $20)
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset 128 GB + FREE Carrying Case for $299.99 (Save $49)
The best Walmart Black Friday speaker and soundbar deals
Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker for $50 (Save $49.99)
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99 (Save $49)
LG 4.1 Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System with Wireless Speakers for $129 (Save $60.99)
The best Walmart Black Friday smart watch and fitness tracker deals
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $118.99 (Save $80.96)
The best Walmart Black Friday gift deals
KidKraft Deluxe Big and Bright Wooden Play Kitchen for $84 (Save $105.99)
Hover-1 I-200 Hoverboard with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (Save $39)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine + $30 Digital Content for $139 (Save $160.99)
The best Walmart Black Friday smart home deals
Merkury Innovations Dimmable 4-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for $19.88
Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Smart Home Display for $49.98 (Save $50)
The best Walmart Black Friday streaming video deals
Apeman 1080p Mini Portable Projector for $59.99 (Save $109.99)
The best Walmart Black Friday health and fitness deals
Theragun mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $174 (Save $25)
Spalding 54-Inch Shatter-proof Polycarbonate Exactaheight Portable Basketball Hoop for $185 (Save $114.99)
Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $299 (Save $100)
Echelon Connect Sport Exercise Bike with a Free 30-Day United Membership for $397 (Save $202)
The best Walmart Black Friday beauty deals
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $29.97 (Save $24.03)
Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Steamer for $34.88 (Save $15)
Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Electric Razor for $89.99 (Save $50)
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush for $148.86 (Save $21.13)
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer for $179 (Save $20)
What is the early Walmart Black Friday sale?
Like last year, instead of one large, post-Thanksgiving sale, Walmart has been releasing new deals in the lead up to Black Friday each week in November. The first lineup of deals started online on Wednesday, November 3, with discounts appearing in stores starting Friday, November 5.
On November 22, Walmart kicked off its official Black Friday sale, releasing tons of online-only deals on must-have tech, fashion pieces and home goods. Throughout the week even more Black Friday deals dropped—as detailed in the retailer's Black Friday ad scan—with epic doorbuster discounts dropping on Black Friday. As of November 26, In-store Walmart Black Friday deals are now available.
When does the Walmart Black Friday sale end?
Technically speaking, Walmart’s Black Friday sale ends with Cyber Monday on Monday, November 29. Early Black Friday deals are, however, available now, and more Black Friday specific deals will drop on Black Friday itself, November 26. If you're looking to buy must-have holiday gifts before the Black Friday 2021 shopping rush, today's the day to shop.
Is there a Walmart Black Friday ad scan?
Yes, and it's available now. Every year, Walmart releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, shoppers already got a sneak peek of the deals offered during week 1 and week 2 of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days—and now, the retailer has released its official Black Friday lineup, including online-only access to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles as well as serious discounts on Instant Pots, robot vacuums, patio heaters and more.
Should I subscribe to Walmart+?
A Walmart+ subscription could give you a better shot at getting your hands on some of the season's hottest holiday gifts before shelves sell out. During the Deals for Days sales event, for instance, Walmart+ subscribers got a head start on shopping for the week’s doorbusters. Members were able to start shopping at 3 p.m. during the early Black Friday sale while everyone else had to wait until 7 p.m. EST.
During Black Friday, Walmart+ subscribers will get access to the retailer's deals (including the full-price but hard-to-find Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles) four hours early. If you have your heart set on a best-selling item, a Walmart+ membership could give you a head start on holiday shopping, plus tons of other shopping perks.
If you’re interested in getting early access to Walmart’s Black Friday deals, a Walmart+ membership is $98 a year or $12.95 a month. For what it’s worth, shoppers can expect doorbuster deals to sell out quickly. In addition to early access, Walmart+ subscribers can also get contact-free curbside pickup service, as well as free delivery.
Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale.
