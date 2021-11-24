Walmart Announces That All Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving This Year



Thanksgiving is just one of those holidays where the to-do list is never-ending! The holiday involves figuring out the seating arrangements, coordinating fun things to do on Thanksgiving with the family, planning an epic menu — even coordinating and attending volunteer events. I mean, the list just goes on. So you're probably wondering if any stores — particularly Walmart — will be open on the big day to help you with all the last-minute touches.

Is Walmart Open on Thanksgiving?

Wondering what Walmart’s store hours will be on Thanksgiving Day? This year, you will have to double check that you have all your ingredients ahead of time, because Walmart will be closed Thursday, November 25, 2021. As a big “thank you” to all their employees for their hard work, Walmart employees can spend their holiday at home with their loved ones for the second year in a row.

Walmart is recognizing their employees’ heroic work during the pandemic by granting them the holiday off this year. The company explains they made the decision so that associates could spend time with their loved ones after a difficult year.

In a press release, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief operating officer Dacona Smith said, “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.” While Walmart is expected to operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday, November 24, the company has not yet announced its Black Friday hours for Friday, November 26.



Even though Walmart won’t be open on Thanksgiving for last-minute treats, we're sharing tons of other stores that will be open or have reduced hours. Of course, we've got your back with more ways to have a terrific Thanksgiving without running from store to store. You can take a break from the kitchen by ordering a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner so all you have to do is say “dig in.” This is also a wonderful option for spending more time with your family and friends or relaxing on the couch with Thanksgiving movies.



But if you are making plans to have a Thanksgiving feast at home, even though Walmart will be closed, there are tons of alternative stores where you can purchase last-minute items for the big day.

Other Stores Open on Thanksgiving:

These are stores that were open last year during Thanksgiving, but they may have different hours this year. Before you head out, make sure you call ahead (and we'll continue to update this list as we learn more).

