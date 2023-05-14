Walmart and Aldi store brand pork dishes recalled after being imported without inspection

About 40,763 pounds of pork dishes got recalled from Walmart and Aldi because they “”were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States” by importer Eastern Meat Solutions.

That’s from the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service recall alert, which says the pork products were imported from Canada and processed into the barbecue pork products sold under Walmart’s marketside and Aldi’s Park Street Deli brands.

This covers three dishes:

▪ Park Street Deli Sweet Chipotle Boneless Pork Ribs, lot Nos. 3115, use by 07/08/23; 3123, use by 07/17/23; and 3114, use by 07/08/23.

Park Street Deli Sweet Chipotle Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce

▪ Park Street Deli Hawaiian Style Boneless Pork Ribs, lot Nos. 3115, use by 07/08/23; 3123, use by 07/17/23; and 3114, use by 07/08/23.

Park Street Deli Hawaiian Style Boneless Pork Ribs

▪ marketside Ready to Heat BBQ Pork Burnt Ends, lot Nos. 3116, use by 08/29/23; 3117, use by 08/30/23; or 3122, use by 09/04/23.

Walmart’s marketside Pork Burnt Ends

“The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel who determined that the products were not presented for FSIS import re-inspection,” the USDA said.

If you have these dishes, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

If you have question, email Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.