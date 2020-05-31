Need to Go to Walmart on the 4th of July? Here Are the Superstore's Holiday Hours

From Country Living

Aside from Christmas, we’re firm believers that 4th of July reigns supreme as one of the best holidays on the calendar. While you might not be sure if your 2020 celebration will include fireworks shows and neighborhood pool parties, hopefully you'll be able to spend the time off work with your family eating some delicious 4th of July recipes and maybe even trying out some virtual 4th of July party ideas. Be sure not to forget about the heart of it all—the chance to celebrate our great country’s independence with the best patriotic gear and decorations. (Need a refresher on American flag etiquette? We've got you covered.)



No matter which 4th of July activities you plan to enjoy—whether a backyard cookout, laid-back picnic in the park, or a quick road trip to the lake—you’re definitely going to need celebratory supplies. If you’re planning to catch some rays with your family on July 4, be it at home or on a weekend getaway, sunscreen, snacks, and swimsuits are all essentials. As for the summer party route, you obviously need your fair share of burgers, buns, and 4th of July desserts to top off the menu.

And once July 4 finally rolls around, you may think you have absolutely everything you need to commemorate the day accordingly, but come to find that may not actually be the case. Maybe you're in charge of bringing barbecue side dishes to the cookout, but spend the holiday morning tearing apart the kitchen in search of the nowhere-to-be-found cooking spray. Maybe you're taking a family camping trip and start to really feel the itchy repercussions of leaving the bug spray at home. Maybe you even promised your kids new red, white, and blue t-shirts or festive sparklers, but forgot to stock up during your most recent errand run—and they won't let you hear the end of it.

Whatever the last-minute conundrum is, you can keep the widely anticipated holiday on the right track thanks to one shopping saving grace—Walmart! To help you steer clear of any and all patriotic pitfalls this year, Walmart stores across the country will luckily be open during regular hours on the 4th of July. According to a spokesperson for the superstore chain, special holiday hours are only applied on Thanksgiving and Christmas, meaning you'll be good to go on Independence day. Keep in mind that most stores are operating under limited hours and are currently open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Some locations have special early shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk guests. Specific store schedules vary by location, so you'll still need to check what time your closet Walmart opens if you're itching to go first thing in the morning.





If you don't have a Walmart nearby, or your 4th of July plans unexpectedly get rained out, know that even more convenience and grocery stores, as well as a few restaurant chains, will follow suit and stay open on the holiday. Happy celebrating!

