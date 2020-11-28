Surprise! These 6 fantastic Black Friday deals are still going strong at Walmart

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

This Bissell wet-dry vac is one of the best deals at Walmart today.

We can all agree that 2020 hasn’t exactly been a cakewalk. From travel plans evaporating to Thanksgiving traditions getting turned upside down, this year has been (wait for it)...unprecedented. Holiday shopping is no exception. Sales started earlier this year than ever before and more and more retailers have gotten in on the action. But not every sale is worth paying attention to.

To help you navigate things, we’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a first look at the retailer’s very best deals, every single day. Expect great products across categories, slashed prices, and fast and free shipping. Here are today’s best deals at Walmart.

$30 off this cult-favorite steam mop

(Photo: )

It’s fair to say the Bissell steam mop is beloved. With more than 3,000 rave reviews, it has a solid fan base. This machine lets you steam-clean your floors. You can control the intensity—low, medium, high—so you’ve got the right amount of power for the job. The mop uses swivel steering and a flip-down scrubber. It’s a satisfying and effective way to clean. It has a long power cord (23 feet) that makes it easy to get a whole room done. And with today’s deal at Walmart, you get it for a third off its normal price. Smart investment.

Shop it: BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop with Discs and Scrubber,$69 (was $99), walmart.com

A 55-inch HDTV for only $240

(Photo: )

There’s really no other word for it: $240 for a 55-inch HDTV is just ridiculous. Especially when said 55-inch HDTV has nearly 2,300 five-star reviews on Walmart’s site, with words like “excellent,” “amazing,” and “really great” making frequent appearance. Most reviews reference the TV’s impressive quality and screen size for the price (the full price—not even today’s sale price). This TV is $60 off today. Though it isn’t technically a smart TV, you can access music, games, and shows via a $17 Roku or other streaming devices.

Shop it: Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV,$240 (was $300), walmart.com

This fold-up fire pit for outdoor hangs

(Photo: )

If someone had told you a year ago that you’d be trying to figure out how to winterize your social plans as you entered December 2020, you’d have thought they’d lost it. But here we are strategizing to spend time with friends outdoors for as long as possible. With a contained bowl and mesh cover, you can think of this setup as a portable bonfire; collapsible legs and a carry bag are nice bonuses for transporting it to a park, beach, or campsite. Grab it while it’s half off—down to $45. You’ll make use of it. (Grownup s’mores parties are the new everything.)

Shop it: Best Choice Products Folding Steel Fire Pit, $50 (was $70), walmart.com

A two-in-one wooden chess set for 57 percent off

(Photo: )

Chess is having a moment: sales of chess sets are through the roof thanks to the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit. So this wooden chess set, on sale for more than half off, is likely to sell out. It’s a generation-crossing gift (and if you don’t have a set, you need one), at a great price. Bonus: the other side is a backgammon board (all pieces included). How better to spend this stay-home winter than by competing with your loved ones and mastering these classic diversions? Good for endless hours of fun and friendly (or not so friendly) competition.

Shop it: Folding Wooden Chess Set, $26 (was $60), walmart.com

This marble phone charger with a high wow factor

(Photo: )

A charger usually falls in the same purchasing category as lightbulbs and paper towels: necessary, but not exactly exciting. This clever device changes that. It’s the rare charger that adds something to a room—less like a utilitarian necessity and more like a little indulgence, especially when you see how chic it looks on your desk. You just lay your phone on top to charge. This charger is 30 percent off right now, and we’re feeling like it’s a great gift to buy in multiples. You can give it to anyone on your list (who doesn’t need a spare charger?). Grab one for yourself too; useful and beautiful is a great combo.

Shop it: Black Marble Charging Pad, $17 (was $24), walmart.com

A genius personal blender , for 50 percent off

(Photo: )

This is a time to skip the smoothie bar, stay home, and whip up your own frothy drinks. You don’t have to lug out the heavy blender to make it happen. This small Ninja blender has a solid reputation as an affordable alternative to pricier giants like Vitamix. Ninja’s BPA-free Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender is lightweight, compact, and a breeze to operate. It crushes fresh or frozen fruit and veggies in a matter of seconds; has no trouble with seeds and nuts; and makes quick work of ice. The result is a super-creamy smoothie packed with all the good stuff. Drink it in one of the two lidded cups that are included with the blender. All parts are dishwasher-safe.

Shop it: Ninja Nutrient Extraction Blender, $70 (was $140), walmart.com

