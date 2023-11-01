Walmart’s 2023 Black Friday Sale Will Have Thousands of Deals — Here Are 30 You Can Shop Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Ray Ban, Lego, Samsung, Apple, and more shopper-loved brands are already marked down

We’ve officially made it to November, and there’s much to look forward to — family get-togethers, cozy ensembles, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday sales at our favorite retailers.

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are already underway, and in addition to those you can shop now at a discount below, the retailer is adding thousands of deeply discounted items that go live on November 8. Walmart+ members get early access to the discounts starting at 12 p.m. ET, while the sale will become available to the public at 3 p.m. ET.

While you’re anxiously awaiting what’s to come on November 8, we’ve rounded up 30 can’t-miss clothing, home decor, toy, and tech deals up to 80 percent off that you can shop right now.

8 Best Walmart Early Black Friday Deals Overall

Among Walmart’s thousands of markdowns, we found brands like Apple, Ray Ban, Lego, and Samsung up to 80 percent off. The TikTok-viral Samsung Frame TV is currently $1,548 off in the 85-inch model, Apple AirPods Pro are $60 off, and this on-sale 50 by 60-inch heated blanket is a smart bedspread addition as chillier temperatures usher in. This waterproof Bluetooth portable speaker has over 2,000 five-star reviews and is steeply discounted at 80 percent off.

Best Walmart Fashion Deals

Whether your wardrobe could use new clothing staples for layering, comfy shoes, or practical accessories, Walmart’s marked down loads of fashionable finds to help you cross off your list. Some top finds include these Ray Ban Aviators for $30 off, these now-$13 chunky heels, and this heavy, long winter coat that has plenty of room to layer with bulky sweaters underneath. If vests are more your speed, this Time and Tru quilted style is just $10 and available in five colors.

Best Walmart Home Decor Deals

Sprucing up your space doesn’t have to be hard on your wallet, especially with Walmart’s home must-haves that are up to 72 percent off. This flame humidifier turns any space into a relaxing oasis when used with your favorite essential oils. Update your floors with a new rug like this shag style that starts at just $24, and give your couch a cozy upgrade with these festive plaid throw pillows that are now $10.

Best Walmart Toy Deals

It’s time to get your holiday shopping done, and there are popular toy sets from Lego, Spider-Man, and Pokémon to award you the honor of best-gift-giver this season. Several Lego sets are discounted, including this Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night-inspired option, this Harry Potter set, this Minecraft house, and a Jurassic World version. The timeless Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven is also marked down for whipping up sweet treats.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Electronics are undoubtedly an investment, so scoring them at a low price is key. Several Apple devices are on sale, including the second-generation AirPods Pro and the 10.2-inch iPad, Now is an ideal time to grab the TikTok viral Samsung Frame TV at a deep discount, along with Beats Noise Canceling Headphones that are $181 off. Don’t pass up this portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which is the biggest deal available and offers high-quality sound despite its small size.

Lego Minecraft The Red Barn Farmhouse Set

Mainstays Decorative Throw Pillow

Apple 10.2-Inch Ninth Generation iPad

Rokka & Rolla Heavy Long Winter Coat

When Does Walmart Black Friday Start?

Walmart already has thousands of items marked down right now and will be adding deals throughout the month. Be on the lookout since items fly off the virtual shelves quickly this time of year. On November 8, the retailer will mark down thousands of items in addition to what’s already on sale at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members and 3 p.m. ET for the general public.

What Are the Best Walmart Black Friday Deals to Look Out For?

Walmart’s holiday deals span a variety of categories, so there’s something for everyone. Shop impressive markdowns on home finds like vacuums, kitchen appliances, decor, and furniture, plus can’t-miss deals on fashion, tech, toys, and more.

How Long Do Black Friday Sales Last?

While Walmart will offer savings throughout the month, things go in and out of stock quickly. Be sure to keep an eye out for the items you’re hoping to snag, and don’t wait too long to add them to your virtual cart.

