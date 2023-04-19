Walls hits two HRs, Bradley dazzles, Rays beat Reds 10-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Taylor Walls homered twice and drove in four runs and rookie right-hander Taj Bradley dazzled in his second start as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-0 on Tuesday night.

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run homer, and Randy Arozarena also went deep as the Rays handed Reds lefty Nick Lodolo his first loss of the season.

The Rays have homered in each of their first 18 games this season, the second-longest home run streak to begin a campaign since the 2019 Mariners went deep in 20 straight games.

The 22-year-old Bradley (2-0) was sensational again, striking out nine and walking one in 5 1/3 innings. His 17 combined strikeouts in his first two career starts are the most for a Rays pitcher, surpassing Andy Sonnanstine's previous club record of 15 strikeouts in 2007.

Walls, who went 4 for 5, started the scoring with a solo homer in the second. Four batters later, Diaz launched his fifth homer of the season with two aboard to put the Rays up 4-0.

Walls' two-run triple in his second at-bat made the score 6-0. He went deep off rookie Casey Legumina in the sixth for the first multi-homer game of his career.

Lodolo (2-1) allowed four earned runs combined in his first three starts, but gave up eight on Tuesday.

OUCH

Rays shortstop Wander Franco underwent a root canal on Tuesday morning after playing through tooth pain a night earlier. Despite the dental work, Franco was in the lineup and went 1 for 3, with a walk.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: RHP Jeffrey Springs (left elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow flexor strain which could require Tommy John surgery. He left last Thursday's start with what initially was described as a nerve issue.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right tibia contusion), who was struck on the right leg by a comebacker in the third inning on Monday, will have his next start pushed back a day. ... RHP Luke Weaver (right forearm tightness) is expected to be reinstated to make his Reds debut on Thursday at Pittsburgh.

Story continues

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Levi Stoudt will make his major league debut in the series finale Wednesday, opposed by Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.60), who is making his fourth start of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jeff Wallner, The Associated Press