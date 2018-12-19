Walls excited for 2019 after winning Track World Cup gold

Matt Walls could scarcely believe what he had achieved after stepping onto the top of the podium to receive his omnium gold medal, completing a remarkable full set for the youngster at the TISSOT UCI Track World Cup in London.

The 20-year-old found an extra gear in the final event of the competition, scooping 19-points in the points race to confirm gold in front of an adoring Lee Valley VeloPark crowd.

It was the perfect way to top off a weekend that had already seen him claim silver in the Madison and bronze in the team pursuit, a showing that will take some time to sink in for the Oldham native.

“It’s amazing. I’ve got all three medals, it’s just crazy,” he said.

“Each race just kept getting better and better. First race bronze, second was silver and then finally I got that gold.

“It’s just crazy to be honest, especially in front of the home support. I’ve got family in the stands watching me today so it was really good to come away with the gold.

“There’s added pressure, you’ve got to perform in front of them but it’s just the closing laps when you need that extra boost. I had the crowd and family there roaring me on. It’s just unbelievable.

“You have a plan going into it (omnium finale) but it changes when different things happen. The Mexican (Ignacio Prado) took the lap and went level on points and that wasn’t in the gameplan but you adapt to it. There were crashes too and I just tried to stay out of trouble.”

And whilst Walls certainly isn’t counting his chickens, with the Tokyo Olympics now less than two years away, he is now daring to dream, but not before a well-earned Christmas break.

“I wasn’t expecting to come away with three medals and one gold but as long as I get my head down and keep developing as a rider then hopefully I can make the Olympics. That’s a long way down the line though so we’ll have to see,” he continued.

“I’m going to have a bit of a break now. I’m going on holiday with my family to get away from the British weather so that’ll be nice.

“It’ll obviously be a bit more relaxed even though I’m taking the bike. Then we’ve got track nationals and it’s straight into the road season, so it’s going to be a fun year!”

