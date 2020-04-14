Is Walliser Kantonalbank's (VTX:WKBN) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Pascal Perruchoud has been the CEO of Walliser Kantonalbank (VTX:WKBN) since 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pascal Perruchoud's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Walliser Kantonalbank has a market capitalization of CHF1.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF1.0m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF383k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CHF968m to CHF3.1b. The median total CEO compensation was CHF1.2m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Walliser Kantonalbank stands. On a sector level, around 48% of total compensation represents salary and 52% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Walliser Kantonalbank allocates salary in line with the wider market.

So Pascal Perruchoud receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Walliser Kantonalbank has changed from year to year.

SWX:WKBN CEO Compensation April 14th 2020

Is Walliser Kantonalbank Growing?

On average over the last three years, Walliser Kantonalbank has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 3.4% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 1.3%.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Walliser Kantonalbank Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Walliser Kantonalbank for providing a total return of 39% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Pascal Perruchoud is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

While the growth could be better, the shareholder returns are clearly good. So we can conclude that on this analysis the CEO compensation seems pretty sound. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Walliser Kantonalbank that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

