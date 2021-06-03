WalletHub's list of the best American cities for staycations includes an unexpected gem

Bathed with sunshine and brimming with beaches as far as the eye can see, one might expect a place like Honolulu to make the list of America's best cities for a staycation.

Indeed, Hawaii's capital tops WalletHub's annual list of best cities for locals to vacation without leaving home, but there is one sizeable surprise among the top contenders.

Cincinnati ranked 10th best overall out of more than 180 cities across the U.S.

WalletHub, a website specializing in financial advice, based its ranking on nearly 50 metrics ranging from the number of water and amusement parks per capita to the diversity of restaurants.

Honolulu Orlando, Florida San Francisco Charleston, South Carolina Las Vegas Portland, Maine Chicago Seattle San Diego Cincinnati

