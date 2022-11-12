The Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Wallbox's eight analysts is for revenues of €156m in 2022, which would reflect a major 39% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 69% to €0.37. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €177m and €0.45 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

The consensus price target fell 13% to US$13.45, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring analyst sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Wallbox, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Wallbox's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 94% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 173% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.7% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Wallbox is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Wallbox after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Wallbox analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

