Wallace Discusses Special Rapport With Lazio, Young Mbappe & Most Impressive Teammate

Former Lazio defender Wallace looks back fondly on his time in the Italian capital while weighing in on several other topics.

The 30-year-old Brazilian started his career at Cruzeiro before arriving in Europe in 2014 through the gates of Braga. Following an experience at Monaco, the centre-back signed for Lazio in 2016 and swiftly established himself as a pillar at the back. Wallace spent three seasons at Formello before returning to Braga on loan in 2019 and then joining Metalyaspor on a permanent basis.

Wallace Still Fond of Lazio

Nevertheless, Wallace remains attached to the Biancocelesti. In an interview with Numero Diez, he dwelled on his special rapport with the Italian capital side, even though he would consider joining another Italian if the opportunity presents itself now that he’s a free agent.

I played at Lazio for almost four years. There were successes, mistakes, many learning lessons and above all, trophies, albeit we could have won a bit more given the team we had, but we lacked some luck at times. However, Serie A is very competitive, so it’s never easy. Lazio will always have a place in my heart. I have a special affection for this club. But I am a professional and if there was a suitor in Italy interested in me, why not consider the offer? After all, I quickly adapted to life in Italy.

Covid in Wuhan

The defender also revealed what was it like to live in Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was very difficult. I spent a year away from my family without being able to get them visas to enter China. Wuhan was the epicenter of COVID, we only went out to buy what we needed and the stadiums were completely empty. We were constantly monitored by the Chinese health authorities.

Mbappe’s First Steps

Wallace also recalled his time at Monaco when a teenager named Kylian Mbappé was making his first strides as a professional.

We had a very strong squad at Monaco and we did well in the Champions League. At the time, Kylian Mbappé was part of the youth team. But when he got promoted to the senior squad, he immediately impressed everyone with his talent, strength and skills. He was very difficult to stop, he had already shown that he could be a great player.

Wallace Picks Best Lazio Teammate

The defender also discussed his special bond with some of his former Lazio teammates, especially his Brazilian compatriots, while identifying Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the most impressive player in the squad.

I made many friends during my time in Italy, and I’m still in touch with some players. It is difficult to name the teammates with whom I had the best relationship, as I always had a good rapport with everyone. But I was very close to the likes of Felipe Anderson, Bastos and Luiz Felipe. The strongest? They were all great players. But Milinkovic-Savic, in addition to being a great player, is also a great person. The same for Stefan de Vrij. Together, we formed a great defensive partnership.

Praising Immobile & Inzaghi

Wallace also reserved some praise for former Lazio captain Ciro Immobile and his old boss Simone Inzaghi who’s now finding success at Inter.