Wallabies show character to win ugly and provide Rugby Championship spark

Ben Donaldson celebrates after his late kick gave the Wallabies a narrow win over Argentina in La Plata. Photograph: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Like fatherhood, it was messy yet inspired, with lots of errors and ill-discipline, a few moments of pure comedy but also plenty of courage and commitment. As always, luck played its part but luck is a dividend of sweat. And Wallabies sweat was what conjured the single point that turned a dire defeat into a glorious Father’s Day triumph over Argentina in the sideways rain at Estadio Uno Estudiantes de La Plata.

Australia’s 20-19 win over Los Pumas is a turning point for Joe Schmidt’s men. They have snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Rugby Championship and beaten a World Cup semi-finalist on their home deck – a team ranked three spots higher than them who whacked the mighty All Blacks just weeks ago, and a side sworn to send their most-capped player out with a win in his 110th and final Test match in his hometown.

Ultimately, the tears that trickled down the faces of Los Pumas for Agustin Creevy at kick-off were trumped by the beads of perspiration shed by the Wallabies. Down 10-0 early and still nine points adrift entering the final half hour, Schmidt’s men hung tough when it mattered most, showing enormous character to shrug off a litany of mistakes and put themselves in a position to pounce on victory in the final minute.

The Wallabies entered this Test as heavy underdogs, battered by successive defeats to the world champion Springboks and with a relative rookie in Harry Wilson as their 12th captain in 15 Tests. They also had a new centre pairing with Hamish Stewart joining Len Ikitau in the midfield, the 100-game Super Rugby veteran becoming the 15th debutant named by Schmidt this season, the equal most new caps since 1962.

Moreover, there was a whiff of dissent in the ranks with halfback Tate McDermott miffed at his coach’s dour methods. “It’s very different to the way that I’m used to at the Reds,” McDermott said. “We play a very expansive game and Joe’s plan for us is pretty narrow. A lot of our energy is being zapped out of our attack. We’re struggling to hold the ball for multi-phase and cut teams apart… particularly in phase play.”

And with just the one try to take from over 160 minutes of rugby, many concurred. The Wallabies had barely fired a shot in attack against South Africa and mercurial flyhalf Noah Lolesio was firmly in the sightlines. Despite an improved effort in Perth, the Brumbies No 10’s kicking arsenal of dinks, chips, bombs and crossfield chancers hadn’t hit their targets, gifting valuable possession back to a marauding opposition.

Lolesio was far from perfect again in La Plata. But with Schmidt backing him for a third successive Test, the 24-year-old never stopped rolling the dice and trying to lift the tempo with bold attacking gambles that yielded many more rocks than diamonds. Late in the game, Lolesio threw two hospital passes in 30 seconds that almost KO’d his teammates and let Los Pumas sharpshooter Tomas Albornoz steal a 17-16 lead.

But rather than drop his head, Lolesio stayed alert and scooped up a kick-chase to run 40-metres downfield. The final pass didn’t find substitute winger Max Jorgensen but it put the Wallabies on the attack and forced an error from Argentina that triggered a penalty that allowed Lolesio’s replacement, Ben Donaldson to slot the goal and clinch Australia’s first Rugby Championship win since September 2022.

Schmidt praised his playmaker, who for a second successive Test has had to spark Australia’s attack in sodden and slippery conditions. “He’s in a very swirly, wet arena, a fairly hostile environment, and I thought he managed himself really well,” the coach said of Lolesio. “There’s always things that he will pick apart. He’s challenging himself more and more, and I like the way that he’s trying to build his game.”

With hot and dry conditions forecast for the return match in Santa Fe next week and a veteran of their own to honour (James Slipper will equal George Gregan’s national record of 139 Tests), the Wallabies will get their best chance yet to reignite the attacking firepower that yielded 101 points in their first three Tests of the season. They will surely need every weapon primed for the Bledisloe Tests later this month.

For now, Schmidt can take heart from his team’s ability to fight back and win ugly. His frontrow of Taniela Tupou, Angus Bell and Matt Faessler is bossing opposition scrums and his backrow of Wilson, Rob Valetini and firebrand Carlo Tizzano is monstering them in defence. Halves Jake Gordon and Lolesio are gelling nicely and Australia has a backline relatively intact and growing in confidence with every week.

There is plenty yet to fix but, with the British and Irish Lions touring in 2025 and a home World Cup in 2027, Schmidt is building a squad to bridge generations. By meshing a Dad’s Army (Slipper, Gordon, Allan Alaalatoa and Marika Koroibete, all in their 30s) with a more youthful contingent (Bell, Jorgensen, Josh Nasser and Tom Lynagh are second-generation Wallabies), this Father’s Day victory may yet kickstart a dynasty.