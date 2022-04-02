Wallabies to damselflies: Scotland’s newest animals get Gaelic names

Severin Carrell Scotland editor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock

Species moving north into Scotland as climate heats have been given names, as well as others introduced into country


A host of warm weather species moving north into Scotland have been given new Gaelic names, reflecting the subtle but significant environmental shifts brought by climate heating.

Following work by dozens of lexicographers, naturalists and Gaelic artists, the firecrest, one of the UK’s tiniest birds, now luxuriates under the delicate Gaelic words for flaming, wee, little thing, or crìonag lasrach.

The azure damselfly is now cruinneag liath, or grey, neat young girl, while the common rosefinch has become little red creature of the briar or deargan drise. The bearded tit, a bird mostly resident in southern and eastern England, is now the moustached reed-worker or cuilcear staiseach.

The project, devised by the wildlife artist Derek Robertson and endorsed by Scotland’s Gaelic language and nature conservation agencies, has identified 40 species that are recent arrivals in Scotland that lack formal Gaelic names.

A bearded tit perched on reed stem
A bearded tit perched on reed stem. Photograph: Andrew Sproule/Getty Images

The full inventory, which is being finalised, is due to be published in June in a new book edited by Robertson, featuring his watercolours of each species and a short three-line poem in Gaelic on each by the Skye-based Irish poet Rody Gorman. Later this year, an exhibition will take the paintings and translations to the Western Isles, Fife and the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh.

Related: Duolingo sparks Gaelic boom as young Scots shrug off ‘cringe’ factor

Robertson said the project was designed to update the Gaelic lexicon in a way that embraced the language’s intimate, historic connections to the landscape and Scotland’s natural heritage. “Gaelic has a rich tradition of naming things which is really beautiful,” he said.

Gaelic, like many languages, will adopt words from other languages. Gaels will also devise informal translations. A consensus emerged that for these species, which are now settled or encroaching in Scotland, a more formal process of naming was needed.

“Languages borrow words all the time and that is a process for any living language,” he said. “But Gaelic has a very strong connection with the natural world and that is reflected in its naming of things.”

Some are exotic species brought to Britain by the Victorians and Edwardians. Those include the muntjac, a diminutive deer originally native to China which escaped from country house parks in the home counties. In Gaelic, it is now fiadh-comhartaich or barking deer.

A muntjac deer
A muntjac deer. Photograph: David Chapman/Alamy

Even the red-necked wallaby, the Australian marsupial that colonised the island of Inchconnachan on Loch Lomond after it was imported by a former owner, has been captured by the project. Its name translates as uallabaidh ruadh-mhuinealach.

Others were accidental introductions and some Gaelic names are quite literal: the Iberian three-banded slug is now seilcheag thrì-stiallach Ibeirianach or three-streaked Iberian slug; the leathery sea squirt is now spùtachan-mara leatharach, for leathery little squirting creature of the sea.

The project, endorsed by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the Gaelic language agency, and NatureScot, the government conservation agency, could also help build interest in the language amongst non-native or lapsed speakers, said Mark McConville, a linguist at Glasgow university who specialises in Gaelic lexicography.

Recent reports have warned that Gaelic is in danger of dying out as a living language, with the number of native speakers rapidly dwindling, and its catchment shrinking to the Hebrides and far west of Scotland. Those areas are also suffering the negative impacts of climate heating: sea level rise threatens coastlines, intensifying storms and harming sensitive native species.

“Music is one route into learning Gaelic and nature is definitely one of those too,” he said. “Any language starts from a place and comes from a place, and the way words are formed is intimately connected with that place. We definitely see this with Gaelic.”

Some of the Gaelic species names proposed

surf scoter
lach-dhubh tuinne or black (wild) duck of the wave

This north American sea duck sometimes appears during winter on Orkney, Shetland or Fair Isle in the far north of Scotland; its bill is adapted to eat mussels and other bivalves.

firecrest
crìonag lasrach or flaming, wee, little thing

It vies with its cousin the goldcrest for the title as the UK’s tiniest bird; males have bright orange and yellow streaks on their heads. It very occasionally appears in Scotland.

azure damselfly
cruinneag liath or grey, neat young girl

This pale blue damselfly is common in central Scotland, seen from May to September, and is spreading northwards as the climate heats.

common rosefinch
deargan drise or little red creature of the briar

A rare visitor to the UK’s eastern coastline, this sparrow-sized bird has a streaked breast and forked tails; males have scarlet heads, breasts and rumps.

parrot crossbill

cam-ghob làidir or strong/stout bent-bill
A large, powerful finch, similar to the Scottish crossbill, a few breed in the Cairngorms of Scotland; the male is orange to red in colour, and the female olive green or grey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eddie Howe taking nothing for granted as he calls for final push in survival bid

    The Magpies head into the weekend sitting nine points clear of the drop zone.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Joy Drop: This was a great week on the pitch, here and abroad

    What a week it has been! We started out as predicted in the previous Joy Drop, with Canada's men's soccer team qualifying for the World Cup in November. What an absolute JOY. So, we begin with Alphonso Davies — still out due to myocarditis. Although he wasn't able to play, he watched and cheered on his team's 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday. After the glorious win, he cried tears of happiness and spoke so sincerely about the people who believed in the team and what that means for this squad. Of c

  • Leafs' Michael Bunting appears to take cross-check to head with no penalty called

    Another night, another officiating controversy involving the Maple Leafs.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 3 Upcoming Swtich games: Summer edition

    Here are 3 popular upcoming switch games for the summer of 2022.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • 'That wasn't much fun': Nick Nurse tiptoes around criticizing officiating

    The Toronto Raptors squeaked by a undermanned Boston Celtics and afterwards, coach Nick Nurse commended his team for battling through some interesting foul calls. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • Petr Mrazek taking his shot at redemption after up and down season

    While the Maple Leafs wait on the return of Jack Campbell, fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek has made solid back-to-back starts and received a standing ovation from the Toronto faithful at Scotiabank Arena. After making it through waivers, Petr Mrzaek is slowly gaining the trust of his teammates and fans alike.