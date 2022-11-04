Wall Street swings as big gains evaporate after jobs data

·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are bouncing between gains and losses Friday as Wall Street struggles with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in afternoon trading after seeing an earlier gain of 2.1% disappear and briefly turn into a modest loss. The latest set of market swings follows a U.S. government report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October, employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier and gains for workers' wages slowed a touch.

Stocks initially rallied as the data offered some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to weaken the jobs market may be taking effect and may help lower the nation's high inflation. But the slowdown was still more modest than economists expected. And it changed very few minds, if any, about what’s going to happen next: The Fed will keep hiking interest rates toward levels rarely seen this millennium. Such moves would clamp the brakes tighter on the economy and drag on prices for stocks and other investments.

“There was this kind of gut reaction” initially to the jobs data on Wall Street, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network: “ ‘Wow, a Goldilocks report.’ ” That led to the initial spurt for stocks, “but in reflection interest rates are still moving up,” McMillan said.

While Wall Street was chewing over the jobs report, markets around the world bounced higher amid continued speculation that China may relax its zero-COVID strategy and invigorate what's long been a major source of growth for the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 102 points, or 0.3%, at 32,103, as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier losing all of its morning gain of 610 points. The Nasdaq composite was down 0.1% after swinging between a gain of 2% and a loss of 0.8%.

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell called out a still-hot jobs market as one of the reasons the central bank may ultimately have to raise rates higher than earlier thought. Such moves could cause a recession, and it's why investors came into Friday with such anticipation for the U.S. government's monthly jobs report. But the data was mixed enough that Wall Street could not agree on its takeaway.

On the bright side for markets, some analysts pointed to the slight increase in the unemployment rate to 3.7% during October. That raised the possibility that September's 3.5% rate may prove to be the bottom. Big technology companies like Amazon have recently announced freezes to hiring or even layoffs to stay in step with what they see as a weakening economy. That could keep the job market from falling into what's called a “wage-price spiral," where a tight jobs market sends wages so high that it feeds into even higher inflation.

Other analysts, though, focused on the still-hot jobs market where hiring continues to top expectations. If anything, Friday's stronger-than-forecast jobs data likely means “Fed officials are going to have to step on the brakes even harder to slow this economy and bring inflation under control,” according to Russell Price, Ameriprise chief economist.

Several investors and banks raised their expectations Friday for how high the Fed will ultimately take short-term interest rates next year, with many eyeing something above 5%. That's a level the economy has experienced only rarely since 2001 and a big jolt for the federal funds rate after it began this year at virtually zero.

At fund behemoth Vanguard, the investment strategy group said all of Friday's data on jobs together offers “nothing to change Vanguard's Fed expectations” and only increases the focus on next week's update for how bad inflation was across the country in October.

Markets around the world wobbled in the minutes immediately following the release of the U.S. jobs data. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for action by the Fed, jerked up and down a few times before eventually easing.

Markets had been higher earlier in the day, in part on hopes that China may soon relax anti-COVID policies that have sometimes caused entire cities to be locked down for weeks.

Such a move could give a big boost to the global economy when aggressive interest-rate hikes by central banks from the Americas to New Zealand are raising worries about recessions around the world.

Stocks in Hong Kong surged 5.4% Friday, while stocks in Shanghai jumped 2.4%. Both markets finished the week with strong gains.

The price of copper also climbed 7.5%. A stronger Chinese economy would devour more raw materials, and shares of miner Freeport-McMoRan soared 10% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.

Two casino companies that get much of their revenue from the gambling center of Macao on the southern coast of China were also among Wall Street's stronger stocks. Las Vegas Sands climbed 4.5%, and Wynn Resorts added 3.9%.

Stocks also rallied across Europe. France's CAC 40 rose 2.8%, and Germany's DAX returned 2.5%.

The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.68% from 4.72% late Thursday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, edged higher to 4.16% from 4.15%.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Stan Choe And Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Hot startups like Miro and Canva are racing to dominate virtual whiteboards, an emerging category of workplace tools that sparked Adobe's $20 billion bid for Figma

    Virtual whiteboards from firms like Canva, Miro, and Figma are quickly becoming workplace essentials and replacing legacy tools.

  • The Fed is showing it's willing to overtighten after being too lax - and it makes no sense with the economy operating in a good place, BlackRock's investment chief says

    "The Fed was too easy for too long. And now we've got the most historic set of rate rises while draining liquidity," BlackRock's Rieder said.

  • Still-strong U.S. jobs report may show weakening in some of the details

    The headline number in the U.S. October jobs report released on Friday showed firms adding a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs and hourly wages continuing to rise, evidence of a still-tight labor market. That is a low number for the United States, and equates to a 3.7% unemployment rate that many economist would say is close to or maybe even below sustainable full employment. In any given month millions of people change their labor force status, flowing from joblessness to employed, and vice versa, and joining or leaving the labor force by starting or stopping a job search, or leaving or accepting a job.

  • S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also pushed higher

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading amid strength in the financial, utilities and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 282.65 points at 19,523.87. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 454.01 points at 32,455.26. The S&P 500 index was up 51.49 points at 3,771.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 101.64 points at 10,444.58. The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents US compared with 72.73 cent

  • Elon Musk has been taking digs at AOC and cracking jokes while thousands of Twitter employees grappled with looming layoffs and sent each other well-wishes

    Elon Musk's tweets over the last 24 hours stand in sharp contrast to those of his staff, as they posted about losing their jobs and well wishes.

  • Exclusive-Arabica coffee heads to ICE warehouses, putting pressure on prices

    Large volumes of arabica coffee are about to enter ICE exchange warehouses, traders with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, further weighing on global prices that have already hit one-year lows. The move to replenish ICE stocks removes one of the market's last supports and may eventually provide consumers respite from high retail coffee prices which always lag moves on global commodity exchanges. ICE arabica futures have been under pressure of late on concern that global economic growth is faltering just as top producer Brazil could potentially churn out a record crop.

  • Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

    Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels' two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play. Austin Reaves made a slick crosscourt pass to Ryan, and the newcomer who surprisingly made the Lakers' roster last month drilled a fallaway 3 in front of their bench to force OT.

  • A pivot away from aggressive rate hikes is still coming even after Powell's hawkish comments, and the Fed needs to stop flinching at rising stock prices, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    A Fed pivot from aggressive rate hikes is coming - and the central bank needs to stop flinching at rising stock prices, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • Sports scoreboard for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

    Thursday's Scoreboard MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL World Series Houston 3 Philadelphia 2 (Astros lead best-of-seven series 3-2) --- NHL Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO) Vegas 5 Ottawa 4 Detroit 3 Washington 1 Boston 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 Winnipeg 3 Montreal 2 (OT) N.Y. Islanders 5 St. Louis 2 Seattle 4 Minnesota 0 Chicago 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT) Nashville 4 Calgary 1 New Jersey 4 Edmonton 3 Vancouver 8 Anaheim 5 Dallas 7 Arizona 2 Florida 4 San Jose 3 (SO) --- AHL Iowa 6 Grand Rapids 3 Ontario 2 Colorado 0 --- NBA

  • Former U.S. military pilot arrived in Australia from China weeks before arrest - lawyer

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A former United States military pilot arrested in Australia and facing likely extradition to the United States on undisclosed charges had arrived from China weeks before and interacted with Australian intelligence agencies, his lawyer said on Friday. The pilot, Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was arrested in Orange in a rural part of New South Wales state in October by federal police acting on a U.S. request for his arrest. Details of the U.S. arrest warrant and the charges he faces are sealed, his lawyer said.

  • U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release

    The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March. The contracts were awarded to Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Supply and Trading LLC, Shell Trading (US), Valero Marketing and Supply, Macquarie Commodities Trading US, and Equinor Marketing and Trading, the Energy Department said in a statement. Biden sold 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve to fight oil prices that had spiked on concerns about Russia's war on Ukraine, stronger demand as global consumers emerged from the pandemic, and U.S. drillers struggling at first to boost output.

  • From ‘Enola Holmes’ to ‘Extraction,’ Netflix bets on sequels

    It’s easy to forget that the Netflix original film department is still rather young. Five years ago, the streaming service didn’t even really have one. But things move quickly in the competitive streaming world, especially when starting from scratch. Now with a robust library of proprietary and commercially minded films and characters, Netlifx is leaning into another important pillar of the movie business: Sequels. They've dabbled before, with romantic comedies and teen-focused fare like “The Ki

  • Bye bye, October rally. The November chill is here: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

  • Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

    HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced the timing of its third quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call. The Company will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties in the

  • Jobs report: U.S. economy is slowing but ‘still strong,’ economist says

    Heidi Shierholz, Economic Policy Institute Senior Economist and Director of Policy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the October jobs report, the state of the economy, how inflation is affecting year-over-year wage growth, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Starbucks stock is popping after earnings set 'a high bar'

    Wall Street embraces Starbucks after a better than expected quarter.

  • WEED Stock Skyrocketed 62% in 1 Week: Should You Invest?

    WEED (TSX:WEED) stock surged 62% in the last week of October, so what's going on with this top pot stock? The post WEED Stock Skyrocketed 62% in 1 Week: Should You Invest? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • October jobs report: Workers are facing ‘immense challenges,’ Nowsta CEO says

    Nowsta CEO Nicholas Lillios joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss jobs data, flexibility, and the top cities for workers.

  • Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said.