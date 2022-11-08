Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data

·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Election Day brought another rise for Wall Street, with stocks climbing Tuesday for a third straight day.

The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.6%, to 3,828.11, though it flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss to get there. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 333.83 points, or 1%, to 33,160.83, and the Nasdaq composite gained 51.68, or 0.5%, to 10,616.20.

With Americans heading to the polls across the country amid high inflation and worries about a possible recession, analysts say investors appear to be making bets for Republicans to gain control of at least one house of Congress. That combined with a Democratic White House could lead to little getting done in Washington, which may be bad for society but could also keep the status quo on economic policy. And markets tend to abhor uncertainty.

If Republicans do end up wining control of at least the House of Representatives, the ensuing reaction in financial markets could be modest, according to economists at Goldman Sachs. Stocks have already rallied in anticipation of it, with two straight gains of at least 1% before Election Day. But a surprise win by Democrats could upset the market if it leads investors to expect higher corporate taxes and other policy changes.

A Republican win could also introduce its own risks that show themselves over time. One could be that any help for the economy from Congress during a possible recession would be less likely to pass and weaker than it would otherwise be under a Congress controlled by Democrats.

Economists are gaming out what could happen in a recession because something much more impactful than control of the U.S. Senate is dominating the economy, as well as markets: high inflation and the swift interest-rate hikes the Federal Reserve is pushing through to get it under control.

That’s why the more important milestone for markets this week than Election Day may be Thursday’s upcoming report on inflation. That data will likely carry much more influence over what the Fed does with rates.

“It will continue to be front and center until we are out of the woods from this high inflationary environment,” said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “The Fed doesn’t even know how far they need to go, certainly nobody else does.”

By raising rates, the Fed is intentionally slowing the economy by making it more expensive to borrow money. That in turn should hopefully stamp down inflation, which is near its most oppressive rate in four decades. The problem for markets is that high rates drag down prices for stocks and other investments while raising the risk of a recession if rates go too high.

Even though the Fed has said it may soon pare back the size of its increases, it is still warning markets that it may ultimately hike rates higher than expected because of just how stubborn high inflation has been. The Fed has already hiked its key overnight rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from virtually zero in March, and more investors are expecting it to top 5% next year.

A softer reading than expected on Thursday could give the Fed leeway to loosen up a bit after raising interest rates at a furious pace this year. Economists expect the report to show a continued, slight moderation from a peak set during the summer.

But a worse-than-expected reading could have the opposite effect. The Fed has already said it would prefer taking interest rates too high rather than leave them too low. That's because it sees a recession as a less bad outcome than punishingly high and enduring inflation.

“The point though, is how long does it take to get back to a more normal inflation rate and the longer it takes, the more restrictive the Fed is compelled to be,” Merz said.

Stocks are also moving on corporate profit reports, as earnings season enters its tail end. Take-Two Interactive sank 13.7% after reporting weaker results for the latest quarter than expected.

Shares of companies entwined with the cryptocurrency economy also fell sharply, with Coinbase Global losing 10.8% and Robinhood Markets falling 19%.

They dropped with crypto prices after the world’s biggest crypto exchange by daily volume, Binance, said it intends to buy one of its bigger rivals, FTX.

Binance is making the purchase to help FTX manage a crunch where users have been pulling money out amid fears about its financial strength. It's the latest crisis of confidence to slam the crypto industry this year, as prices have tumbled in part on worries about higher interest rates.

Bitcoin at one point sank below $17,500 before pulling back to $18,267, down 12.2% from a day earlier, according to CoinDesk.

Damian J. Troise And Stan Choe, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Automakers, foreign governments seek changes to U.S. EV tax rules

    Hyundai Motor Group and other automakers want the United States to delay implementation of new electric vehicle tax credit rules that make vehicles assembled outside North America ineligible. South Korea, Japan, Brazil and the European Union have criticized the overhaul of the $7,500 EV tax credit signed into law in August by President Joe Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act that immediately disqualified most EVs for credits.

  • Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores

    HALIFAX — Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates. The Nova Scotia-based company issued a brief statement Monday confirming that an "IT systems issue” affecting certain pharmacies has caused “technical difficulties” in filling prescriptions. Issues at Empire-operated pharmacies, including Sobeys pharmacies and Lawtons Drugs, were first reported over the weekend, and some loca

  • Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture

    BEIJING (AP) — Renault SA and China's Geely announced plans Tuesday for a jointly owned venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5 million powertrains, five research and development centers on three continents and some 19,000 employees, the companies said. They gave no financial terms but said each partner will own h

  • Westport Fuel Systems Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport") (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Revenues decreased 4% to $71.2 million compared to the same period in 2021, primarily driven by the weakening of the Euro against the U.S. dollar. Excluding foreign currenc

  • Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Westport (WPRT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cornell suspends frat parties and social events after reports of off-campus sexual assault and druggings

    On November 6, a crime alert by the Cornell Police Department detailed a reported sexual assault in Ithaca.

  • Marketmind: Markets primed for gridlock

    Growing expectations of a split government after the U.S. midterm elections are supporting U.S. shares, while Asian markets stubbornly cling onto hopes that China will relax its strict pandemic curbs. Banking stocks could be in focus in Europe on Tuesday after the European Central Bank's top supervisor Andrea Enria said the ECB is carefully scrutinising euro zone banks' payout plans as the outlook for the 19-nation currency bloc's economy weakens. Some of Europe's largest banks have posted stronger-than-expected profits for the past quarter, boosted by a trading boom in volatile markets and higher interest rates, though they warned of growing risks as the economy fizzles.

  • Trudeau announces half a billion dollars more for rural high-speed internet access

    OROMOCTO, N.B. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing an extra $475 million to the federal government's fund for delivering high-speed internet to rural homes across the country. Trudeau made the announcement today in Oromocto, N.B., where he said the money will help connect another 60,000 homes in Canada to high-speed internet. The money is in addition to the $2.75 billion already in the government's Universal Broadband Fund, which is dedicated to connecting 98 per cent of Canadians to h

  • U.S. changes sanction reasons on virtual currency service Tornado Cash

    The U.S. Treasury has broadened its justification for sanctioning virtual currency mixing service Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea, despite criticism from users that the Treasury is targeting a service and not an organization. In a press release, the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Asset Control had "delisted and simultaneously redesignated" the service, changing its justification from the allegation that it supported North Korean hackers to the allegation that it supported the North Korean regime more generally.

  • Laser Photonics to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on November 8, 2022

    Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. on November 8, 2022.

  • Oil prices slide $2 on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections

    Oil prices fell more than $2 on Tuesday in choppy trading on growing worries about fuel demand as COVID-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of U.S. midterm elections. Brent futures for January delivery fell $2.56 to $95.36 a barrel, a 2.6% loss. U.S. stocks also gyrated as market participants bided their time waiting to see whether Capitol Hill is in for a power shift, with Republican gains expected in the midterm elections.

  • Factbox-Advertisers react to Twitter's new ownership

    A spokesperson for Ford told CNBC that the automaker is not currently advertising on Twitter and had not been doing so prior to Musk's deal. The company known for its Cheerios and Lucky Charms cereals has paused advertising on Twitter, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that General Mills would monitor the direction Twitter takes and evaluate its marketing spend.

  • Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

    An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.

  • The Democrats' economic messaging: let the finger-pointing begin

    The Democrat's myriad economic messages - and the fact that the focus was often away from the most important issue of inflation - is guaranteed to be a key element of election post-mortems that are already well underway.

  • Yamana signs deal with Pan American and Agnico Eagle after Gold Fields stands pat

    TORONTO — Yamana Gold Inc. has signed a deal to be acquired by Pan American Silver Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. after Gold Fields Ltd. waived its right to match the rival bid for the gold miner. The company ruled last week that the offer by Pan American and Agnico Eagle was a "superior proposal" to the agreement it signed earlier this year to be bought by Gold Fields. Gold Fields terminated its offer after Yamana's board recommended Tuesday that shareholders vote against its proposal for th

  • EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft’s planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement to buy the California-based game publisher in January, but it still awaits scrutiny by antitrust regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. If it goes through, the all-cash deal would be

  • Centre aims to help Calgary retain its title of 'energy capital of Canada'

    CALGARY — Across from the headquarters of some of Canada's largest oil and gas companies, a new initiative aims to ensure that Calgary and its largest industry aren't left behind in the global pursuit of a low-carbon economy. The "Energy Transition Centre," a $4.2 million office space that marked its grand opening Tuesday, is meant to be a place where academics, start-ups, and the traditional oil and gas sector can work together on the development and commercialization of new energy technologies

  • A woman with a rare set of genetic mutations got cancer 5 times by the time she was 36

    The woman, who has not been named, grew tumors 12 separate times. Five of those times, the tumors turned into cancer.

  • Crypto exchange FTX saw $6 billion in withdrawals in 72 hours -CEO message to staff

    (Reuters) -Crypto exchange FTX saw around $6 billion of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday morning, according to a message to staff sent by its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried that was seen by Reuters. In a surprise move, Changpeng Zhao, boss of major rival Binance, said on Tuesday the company signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at FTX. "In the last 72 hours, we've had roughly $6b of net withdrawals from FTX," he wrote, adding that withdrawals at FTX's main unit, FTX.com, are "effectively paused," an issue that would be resolved in "the near future."

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which