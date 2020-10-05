'Stock market up big': Wall Street recovers more losses on hopes of a stimulus

U.S. stocks surged higher Monday on reports that negotiators were making progress on a new stimulus package, adding to earlier gains driven by President Donald Trump’s improved health.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed up about 465 points, or 1.7%, to 28,148 – territory it hadn’t seen since mid-September. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 60 points, or 1.8%, to 3,408. And the tech heavy Nasdaq climbed 257 points, or 2.3%, to 11,332.

Trump tweeted that he planned to leave Walter Reed medical center early Monday evening, bolstering earlier reports that he's improving in his battle with COVID-19. About two hours later, the president boasted the market closing on a high saying, "STOCK MARKET UP BIG."

"It's all about uncertainty," says Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, adding that Trump's fight with the potentially deadly disease stoked fears that an election that already faces possible delays could be drawn out further. "As that fear starts to fade, buyers are coming back in."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were making progress toward new stimulus legislation that could provide relief to millions of unemployed Americans, and more funding for small businesses and struggling airlines, according to news reports.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for about an hour Monday and didn't reach a deal but plan another phone call Tuesday, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted.

Late last week, Pelosi said she asked airlines to hold off on more than 30,000 furloughs while negotiations continued.

“Airlines see stability at least,” J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist of TD Ameritrade. “That’s what everybody is excited about.”

Also pushing up stocks: Ten-year Treasury yields have moved higher the past week, raising the prospect of wider interest margins and earnings for banks, Kinahan says. Shares of Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo were up sharply Monday.

Doctors described Trump's health as improved over the weekend, and the president waved to supporters from the back seat of an SUV outside Walter Reed medical center. Still, his condition remains clouded in uncertainty.

The lift to stocks follows through on a comeback that helped markets cut their losses on Friday, after Trump’s condition became publicized. Stocks initially tumbled as the jolt of uncertainty raised concerns that a White House victory for Democrat Joe Biden would mean higher taxes and tighter regulations for companies, which could drag down their profits. But analysts said a Democratic sweep of the election could also raise the probability of a big government support plan for the economy, something that investors have been clamoring for since jobless benefits and other stimulus Congress approved in March expired.

The market’s moves on Monday and late Friday suggest investors are anticipating either a large stimulus effort or the increased likelihood of a “blue wave,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX.

Stocks got an immediate lift Friday afternoon after Pelosi told airline executives to stop the furloughs of tens of thousands of workers because aid for the industry was “imminent,” either as a stand-alone effort or as part of a wider rescue package. A stand-alone bill for airlines failed to advance in the House on Friday, but hopes remain for a larger effort.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted from the hospital that the country wants and needs more economic stimulus. “Work together and get it done,” he said on Saturday.

