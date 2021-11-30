Wall Street Dads - Breaking NFT Records With More Than 10²¹ Possible Combinations and Token Ecosystem

As a modern-day cultural and artistic commentary on fatherhood, the Wall Street Dads project symbolizes the delicate act of balancing the pursuit of financial freedom with nurturing a healthy family and self. Comprised of 1200+ possible elements that can generate more than 10²¹ potential combinations, every Wall Street Dad NFT in this limited 10,000 set is as special as dad is.

Wall Street Dads

Wall Street Dads

Wall Street Dads

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 has been unofficially dubbed the year of the NFT. It is Collins Dictionary's word of the year. From household names like Disney to startups like Wall Street Dads , projects are jumping into the metaverse and staking their claims in this new digital frontier. Kinetic Chain LLC's Wall Street Dads is leveraging this technology to build a bridge between the financial community and the crypto world through art and technology.

Fusion of Art and Technology

This generative art project is comprised of more than 1200 uniquely hand-drawn elements which have been intelligently randomized and fused by a proprietary generative engine dubbed "Imagen". With a record-breaking 10²¹+ possible combinations, only 10,000 have and will ever be created. The resulting visuals symbolize modern life and the delicate balance between the pursuit of financial freedom and the need to support the family and oneself. The growing community that is gathering around this project all share in this desire.

Wall Street Dads (WSDs) back up their promise of offering deep value starting from "mint day". Each Wall Street Dad NFT will begin passively earning ERC-20 tokens in the form of 'Tendies'. The new Tendies economy will enable every Wall Street Dad to buy new traits, attract new characters, access exclusive features and events, and enjoy full voting rights in the NFT-enabled DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). The use of tokenomics and the ever-expanding utilities of Wall Street Dads incentivizes their base to be long-term holders and encourages involvement in the expansion of the project's ecosystem.

Story continues

The WSD roadmap is clear and concise with plans to reveal a companion set of Wall Street Moms as their next step. Their team is invested in the long-term success of the project and in giving back. They will establish a community grant-funded with 5 ETH and 50% of their OpenSea royalties. All WSD holders can help guide its actions, including philanthropic contributions to father-oriented charities, helpful content creation, and building out future features, ensuring a healthy and thriving online and real-world community.

Building Trust and Fairness

Every step of that roadmap will require a fair creation and distribution methodology. Proving fairness is essential because trust is the foundation of any community. WSD has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Ethereum mainnet. By integrating the industry-leading decentralized oracle network, WSD now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to ensure a transparent and verifiably fair distribution for the current minting process and future initiatives. Leveraging Chainlink VRF not only solves the hard problem of getting entropy on-chain where everything is deterministic, but it also helps ensure that each WSD NFT is minted in a tamper-proof way and provably unique—an essential quality for any NFT.

The official launch is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 11, 2021. To learn more about Wall Street Dads, visit WallStreetDads.com and follow official channels of the project on Discord and Twitter to not miss a beat.

Media details:

Name: Wall Street Dads

Website: WallStreetDads.com

Email: contact@wallstreetdads.com

Related Images













Image 1: Wall Street Dads





10,000 unique WSDs as special as Dad is.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



