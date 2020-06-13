Walks planned across Maritimes in memory of Indigenous woman killed by police

HALIFAX — Marches have been organized for cities across the Maritimes today in memory of a young Indigenous woman who was killed by police in northern New Brunswick last week.

Chantel Moore, 26, died after being shot by an officer on June 4.

Indigenous groups have planned healing walks to take place simultaneously in Edmundston, Fredericton and Moncton, N.B., as well as Halifax and Membertou, N.S.

The groups organizing the walks say they should be described as Ikatomone, meaning "let's guard."

The main walk in Edmundston is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the site of the sacred fire in Moore's memory at the municipal garage on the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation.

It will proceed along a 1.2 kilometre route to the Edmundston Town Square opposite city hall.

A spokesperson for the Moore family is to deliver remarks along with New Brunswick Lt-Gov. Brenda Murphy, Edmundston Mayor Cyrille Simard and former Madawaska chief Patricia Bernard.

A ceremony is also planned to be led by Wolastoqey elder Imelda Perley.

Organizers have asked walk participants to follow safety precautions including social distancing and wearing masks to remain safe from Covid-19.

A private funeral service was held for Moore in Edmundston on Thursday where she was remembered as a kind soul who united family from both sides of the country.

Moore moved to the community three months ago to be near her mother and six-year-old daughter. A dozen family members from British Columbia arrived earlier this week to support the family in New Brunswick.

Quebec's independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, is investigating the shooting. Police have said an officer performing a wellness check allegedly encountered a woman with a knife.

There have been calls since for a broader inquiry to examine systemic bias against Indigenous people in the province's policing and criminal justice systems.

Jake Stewart, New Brunswick's minister of Aboriginal affairs supports the call, saying the province has a problem with systemic racism toward Indigenous people.

Stewart has said any inquiry would be separate from the investigation into Moore's death, and he has promised to present the idea to the provincial cabinet.

Organizers of Saturday's walks are asking people who can't attend in person to write to Edmundston's city council and demand justice for Moore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020.

