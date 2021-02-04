The Walking Treadmill That’s ‘Perfect for Quarantine Cardio’ Is Just $152 on Amazon
Amazon
Over the past year, public health guidelines and facility closures have forced countless people to find new ways to get their sweat on without access to their favorite gyms and studios. Zoom workouts, fitness apps, and the great outdoors have all provided opportunities to get a good cardio session in. But if you're missing your go-to gym equipment, you're not alone. That's why Amazon shoppers have been buying Sunny Health's Manual Walking Treadmill, which is now on sale for just $152.
A manual treadmill may not have all the bells and whistles of the machinery you'd find at the gym — it's powered by your own walking tread, not electricity — but it can still make for a great workout. The device has a static incline of 13.5 percent (far more rigorous than a neighborhood stroll), and it can accommodate speed walking or slow jogging. Because the belt is relatively narrow and short, it's not suitable for running, so it may not be the best treadmill for training for a marathon. If you just want to get your heart rate up from the convenience of your own home, however, this is a great budget-friendly option.
One reviewer, who says they're an online physical trainer, says that the machine is "perfect for quarantine cardio" and that she's recommended it to several clients: "This was really more than I expected….It's manual and I love that. The belt only moves when you make the effort. It's really sturdy and not cheap feeling."
"This thing is a life changer!" another shopper raved. "Your arms do get tired holding yourself up, so I think you get more of a workout than regular walking. In fact, in the summer I can go for walks for an hour and not work up the sweat I worked up using this thing for 20 minutes. This is the exact treadmill I have needed my whole life...small, light, and inexpensive, but good quality!"
Amazon
Buy It! Sunny Health's Manual Walking Treadmill, $151.99 (orig. $199.00); amazon.com
Shoppers love that the Sunny Health treadmill is "easy to assemble" and that it can be simply folded over and tucked away when it's not in use, making it a great option for those without the space for a permanent home gym. They also say that it's quiet — or at least as quiet as you'd expect any treadmill to be (no machine will be totally silent, after all).
As with most manual treadmills, it's necessary to lubricate the belt to ensure that it keeps running smoothly, and Sunny Health's model conveniently comes with its own lubricant. It also features an LED digital monitor, so users can track their time, speed, distance, and calories burned.
Sunny Health's manual treadmill may be frills-free, but with a sale price of just $152, it can help your squeeze in a good cardio session from the comfort of your home for a price that can't be beat.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.