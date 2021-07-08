‘He Was Walking Near Wagah Border’: When Sourav Ganguly's Witty Response Floored Pervez Musharraf

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has fans across the globe, and Pakistan’s ex-president Pervez Musharraf seems to be one of them. It was in 2006 that after a match, Musharraf complimented Dhoni for his hairstyle. In all fairness, the credit to give Dhoni an extended run in the team, when initially he did not do well, was then skipper Sourav Ganguly’s doing.

He nurtured the future batsman and the leader, who went on to become Team India’s biggest success story. Now, one of the stories from the 2006 tour is going viral. It is believed that Musharraf asked Ganguly, where did he select Dhoni from?

“I still remember Pervez Musharraf asking me from where did you get him? ‘I told him he was walking near the Wagah border and we pulled him in,” Ganguly had recalled at an event in 2018. Ganguly had went on to praise the Jharkhand player. “He’s another champion… Fantastic career for 12-13 years since winning the World Twenty 20. I wish him (Dhoni) all the luck because we want champions to go on a high, whenever he goes. I still feel he can hit the ball in the stands. He’s a phenomenal cricketer,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is expected to replace Ishant Sharma in the playing XI when the five-Test series between India and England commences from early August next month. Siraj did not play in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand in Southampton and that had raised a lot of questions on the composition of the side given the helpful conditions in England.

India had decided to change their overseas combination and went in with 5 bowlers at Southampton. But with both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the XI, they opted for the experience of Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj in the XI. While Ishant did pick three big wickets in the first innings, a lot of pundits and analysts felt that Siraj would have been more threatening in the helpful conditions in Southampton.

