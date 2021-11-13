Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal explains connection with "fun" King Richard role

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Jon Bernthal has opened up about his role in King Richard, the upcoming biopic about Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

The Walking Dead star plays Rick Macci, who has coached a number of top ranked tennis players, including the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

"For me, the thing that I connected with Rick and talking to so many of the folks that have played for him and talking to him and talking to Serena about him, the thing I just heard was fun," Bernthal told Digital Spy and other outlets.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Related: Serena Williams praises Will Smith's performance in King Richard

"He loved the game and he made it fun, and I think that was something with Richard that he could get behind as weird and and as quirky and with the moustache and the hair, you can still get behind this guy."

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams in the movie, alongside Saniyya Sidney (American Horror Story: Roanoke) and Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) as Venus and Serena respectively, and Aunjanue Ellis (The Help, True Blood) as their mother Oracene "Brandy" Price.

Bernthal also discussed the film's meaning to him and how he got behind the story they were telling.

"This was all about family and it was such an unbelievable honour to be a part of this family and this beautiful story," he added.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Related: The Walking Dead timeline: Here's how to watch The Walking Dead universe in chronological order

"There's nothing more important to me in the world than my babies and I think parenthood is the most important job, it's the hardest job, a job that you're never going to get perfect and I think it's so important that people that we put in our kids' lives."

Venus and Serena Williams have both backed the film, and Serena has praised Will Smith's portrayal of her father.

King Richard is set to be released in UK cinemas on Friday, November 19. In the US, it will also be available on HBO Max for a month from the same date.

You Might Also Like