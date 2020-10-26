The Walking Dead: World Beyond showrunner on that mysterious post-credits scene

Macall Polay/AMC

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond titled “The Wrong End of a Telescope.”

High school can be a painful experience… especially when you are being hunted by a wolf and a pack of flesh-eating zombies. The Walking Dead: World Beyond gang found that out on Sunday’s episode when they holed up in a former high school to seek both shelter and supplies. They found both, along with a few less pleasant surprises.

We also saw glimpses of the former pre-apocalypse high-school, at least envisioned by Iris, who got he hands on a yearbook and seemed to forge a connection with a purple-haired free-spirit student named Sabina James who was voted “most likely to march to her own drum.” (Unfortunately, the sight of a purple-haired zombie at the end of the episode leads one to assume things did not end well for Sabina.)

We got World Beyond showrunner Matt Negrete on the line to discuss the latest installment and we peppered him with questions about whether Silas killed his dad, what Leo wanted to talk to Iris about, and that tantalizing post-credits scene.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, I want to know everything about purple-haired high schooler turned zombie Sabina James. What can you tell me about her, Matt?

MATT NEGRETE: Yeah, there's a bit of a backstory we laid in there for episode four about the high school and a lot of the student body that was there when things went bad. And we see the yearbook that Iris has, and she has a little bit of envy towards what seemed like maybe a secular life that she never got to experience, this high school life, and so that starts off the story.

So we know that there was this artsy girl named Sabina, and there are some characteristics that she shares with Iris, and one of them is, she's very artsy and that's something that Iris has always been attracted to. And it's just that Iris made some choices in her life and made some life decisions based on what she thought went down that night. So she's regretting the fact that she didn't do some things. It's almost like Sabina was living a version of Iris' life.

But obviously things did go down there that were pretty dark. There are a lot of clues that we laid in terms of telling that story. I don't know if I want to give the whole thing away, but we know that some of the students from the high school end up holing up in this fallout shelter that was in the basement and that things went bad.

Obviously, someone went around pulling the signs off of the walls to indicate that there was a shelter there; they didn't want to be found, which begs the question of why? There are a lot of canned goods that are still present when Hope and Huck come across the shelter towards the end of the episode, but it looked like maybe the person with the backpack who had some issues and was missing a leg didn't quite make it out, so maybe that was the person that had a plan to maybe take things and run.

And everyone else was sequestered and put into lockers in the other room. And over time, those lockers rusted away and now we see them trying to get out once Iris and Silas have locked themselves in that part of the bunker.

Now, when you say that you don't want to give away everything that you guys wrote, does that mean that this may come back into play even though it seems like our characters have moved on away from the school — that this bomb shelter mystery may unfold a little more?

I won't necessarily say that, but what I will say is that we wanted to plant enough clues that maybe the audience could fill in some of those blanks themselves, if there's still some outstanding questions. And so I'll say that you never know. That's my big answer.

Well, I feel like we need a Sabina James episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. I'm putting that out there. I just feel like it needs to happen.

Yeah, she had her friend, the photographer. There was obviously some guy she was digging on at the beginning; we saw that fantasy, and yeah, you never know. So there's grist for the mill, as they say.

This episode is essentially a cool little horror movie with a bunch of kids stuck in a high school with a wolf and zombies closing in. Was it envisioned that way, as sort of a callback to classic horror like that?

