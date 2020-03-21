‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Pushed By AMC Amid Coronavirus-Related Production Shutdowns, Ad Money Shift

Click here to read the full article.

AMC has postponed the launch of its zombie spinoff series The Walking Dead: Beyond World. Originally slated to debut April 12, the new drama will now launch “later this year,” AMC announced Friday on The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Walking Dead: Beyond World joins FX’s Season 4 of Fargo, whose April premiere also was recently postponed until later in the year. While Fargo was still filming when all Hollywood production was recently halted, Beyond World had wrapped filming but was in post-production on the last few episodes, which has been impacted by the COVID-10-related company closures.

More from Deadline

Additionally, faced with a drying up pipeline as a slew of series slated to run in the second half of 2020 have had their production suspended and may not be ready on time, networks could be looking to preserve a finished or almost finished tentpole show for later in the year.

What’s more, the country is in a health crisis now — people are grappling with the threat of pandemic and unemployment, firms are in a cost-cutting mode amid businesses closing and the stock market plunging. As a result, I hear a lot of companies are shifting their ad spendings from the second quarter to later in the year, which is key to ad-supported networks like AMC.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Story continues

Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year. Follow us on @TWDWorldBeyond for updates. pic.twitter.com/3HCHHOIkyE — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 20, 2020





they previously posted on the other 2 shows

https://deadline.com/2020/03/coronavirus-norman-reedus-walking-dead-shutdown-spinoff-kevin-can-f-himself-amc-1202882946/

I don’t think this is a production issue, may have to do with the mood of the country but I don’t know for sure. I have an email out. If I confirm that, I can add to the post later.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.