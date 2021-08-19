‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Casts Anna Khaja; David DeSantos Joins ‘S.W.A.T.’

Anna Khaja (Quantico) has booked a recurring role on the second season of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Khaja plays Indira, an intelligent, artistic leader and mother who will do whatever it takes to protect her family and her people from harm. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Khaja’s television credits include Quantico, The Good Place and Silicon Valley. She also starred in and wrote the off-Broadway play Shaheed: The Dream and Death of Benazir Bhutto. Khaja is repped by SMS Talent and Mills Kaplan Entertainment.

David DeSantos (Animal Kingdom) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of CBS’ S.W.A.T. DeSantos will play Rodrigo Sanchez, a 20-year LAPD veteran and former SWAT member. Sanchez is a gregarious, confident, and savvy political climber who left SWAT in pursuit of loftier jobs within the LAPD. S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. DeSantos can be seen recurring on season 3 of Roswell, New Mexico on CW as well as on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. On the film side, he recently appeared opposite Edward James Olmos and Richard Cabral in Windows on the World. DeSantos is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

