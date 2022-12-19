The Walking Dead Star Tom Payne Marries Jennifer Åkerman (Again!) in Lavish NYC Wedding

Tom Payne Exclusive wedding

Tom Payne just said "I do" again!

The Walking Dead alum, 39, originally planned to wed now-wife Jennifer Åkerman in April 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic altered their original vision, resulting in them tying the knot in December 2020.

The longtime pair — who began dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2018 — then got the chance to exchange vows for the second time on Nov. 12. The romantic occasion took place at The Foundry in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York.

For the special day, Payne wore a custom dark teal suit from Zegna with suede Balmain boots. Åkerman, 33, wore a lace dress with a mermaid fit by Pronovias.



The bride's sister, Malin Åkerman, as well as Tyson Ritter and his actress wife Elena Satine, Bellamy Young, Jamie Chung, Jimmy Akingbola and Henry Conway were among those in attendance.

The pair's friend Lou Diamond Philips officiated the ceremony. After rings were exchanged, renowned tattoo artist Elë Ramirez rode in on his motorcycle and gave the couple matching tattoos before the ceremony concluded.



Cocktail hour kicked off the fun to come. During that time, guests were served sparkling wine from One Hope Wine as well as canapés from Bartleby and Sage.

Guests were then led to their tables, where the seating arrangements were placed on escort cards over champagne glasses. Each table had a personalized matchbook with a custom drawing of the couple, done by @king_margot. There was also a bottle of El Silencio on each table, which guests were later instructed to toast with.

Elan Artists' "Boutique Jazz" served as the soundtrack for the evening.



There were several toasts and speeches made by loved ones during the dinner portion. Additionally, there was a barbershop quartet and video tribute for Payne ahead of his 40th birthday.

As the cake was later brought out for dessert, Cardi B's "Whip Shots" played.

The fun-filled reception then commenced, featuring a bar with Proximo Spirits. DJ Matthew Rubino spun the tracks as guests flooded the dance floor. A band had been playing prior to the DJ's arrival.



Tattoo artist Ramirez also returned during the reception to provide tattoos for guests who wanted one.

Before they got to have their dream wedding, Payne and Åkerman welcomed their first child, son Harrison Magnus Austin Payne, in January 2022. The pair have continued to post photos of their happy family across social media.