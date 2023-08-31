‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Offs and ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Set to Resume Production as Strikes Continue

Three AMC Networks series — “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2, “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” and “Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire” Season 2 — are set to resume production, The Wrap can confirm. Production can resume due to an interim deal the network struck with SAG-AFTRA.

These shows are part of an interim agreement between AMC and the striking union. This deal will only apply to these three series rather than serving as a blanket agreement for the network. Though AMC Networks is part of the AMPTP, it is not one of the studios currently involved in negotiations.

An insider close to production said “Daryl Dixon” was shooting in Paris before it went on a hiatus in July that was extended through August. This agreement will allow Season 2 to resume production. Season 1 is set to premiere on AMC September 10. The same is true of “Interview with a Vampire,” which was filming in Prague before it was shut down.

As for “The Ones Who Live,” the series is done with production. However, this agreement will allow it to finish up some ADR work during post-production.

AMC Networks declined to comment on this story.

