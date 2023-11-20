‘The Walking Dead’ Rick and Michonne Series Reveals Teaser, Sets Premiere Date | Video

AMC and AMC+ have set a premiere date for the highly anticipated series “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.” The new spinoff show marks the return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), two staples of “The Walking Dead” universe that haven’t been seen in years.

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” will premiere on Sunday, Feb 24, 2024, and you can watch a teaser.

The network also dropped a teaser for the “The Ones Who Live” during Sunday’s series finale of “Fear The Walking Dead,” which you can watch above.

The official description for the upcoming series reads:

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

“People have gone, ‘Where have you gone?'” Lincoln says in the teaser.

“It’s a really exciting story to tell,” Gurira adds, followed by a shot of her unsheathing Michonne’s infamous katana.

Elsewhere in the teaser, there’s a a marooned cruise ship with a banner that reads “Safe Harbor.” There’s also multiple shots of various people in military uniforms, which may be the CRM (Civic Republic Military) teased in spinoff series “The Walking Dead: A World Beyond.”

It’s been five years since Lincoln exited “The Walking Dead.” Rick seemingly perished in an explosion in the 2018 Season 9 episode of “The Walking Dead” titled “What Comes After,” with viewers later learning he survived and was taken by Jadis (Pollyana McIntosh) on a CRM helicopter. He appeared briefly in the flagship show’s series finale as a consignee of the CRM.

Gurira exited “The Walking Dead” in Season 10 when her character departed in search of Rick, leaving their children Judith and Rick Jr. behind.

Lincoln was originally poised to continue his “Walking Dead” journey in a series of films spearheaded by franchise overseer Scott Gimple, but that idea was jettisoned in favor of this spin-off series that was announced in 2022 with the title “The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.”

Two other fan favorites from “The Walking Dead,” Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier, appear in their own spin-off “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” set in France. Season 2 is currently in production.

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.

