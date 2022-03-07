The Walking Dead Recap: Revealed at Last — the Awful Truth About [Spoiler]

Charlie Mason
·5 min read

In Sunday’s The Walking Dead, two plots thickened to the consistency of cement! First, Eugene took one big step forward, two bigger steps back (then a whole sidestep!) with Stephanie, and Connie’s investigation into what happened to Tyler yielded not only some confounding intel but an altogether unexpected ally. Mystified? Keep reading, your head’s about to spin like a top!

‘IT’S NICE WHEN YOUR HOBBY IS ALSO AN APOCALYPSE SKILL’ | Early on in “Rogue Element,” Carol accompanied Lance to an unofficial Commonwealth outpost to engage in some labor relations with an unsavory sort named Moto, whose workers routinely turned a field of poppies into opium for the hospital. But, Moto declared, his crew wanted a raise, or they’d let the crop rot. Lance, sounding like typical management, struck an absolute s—t deal: They could have a raise if they earned it. “Produce more,” he said. “Make more.” But, Carol to the rescue, he didn’t even have to honor their agreement. Before they departed, she revealed that she’d learned from a worker that Moto was pocketing the last raise money and feeding his staff to keep their lips zipped. Problem solved, Lance had the robber baron arrested.

More from TVLine

the walking dead recap season 11 episode 11 max is really stephanie
the walking dead recap season 11 episode 11 max is really stephanie

‘IF I WAS YOU, I WOULD BE REALLY INTERESTED IN WHO I WAS RISKING MY LIFE FOR’

| In another plot, Connie was dying to find out and tell Trooper Davis’ story. But boss Jan just wanted her article to paraphrase Pamela’s press release, which stated that Tyler had been suffering from PTSD when he took Max hostage and hurled accusations at the governor. To make matters worse, Jan assigned Connie and Kelly a ride-along with Mercer — they were supposed to do a puff piece on the military! Connie being Connie, she instead pressed Mercer about why she wasn’t allowed to see Tyler even a month after he was hospitalized under military guard. Did it have anything to do with the fact that Max was Mercer’s sister? (Wait, what?) Giving up nothing, Mercer wondered aloud why Connie was asking questions, the answers to which would never be published. Later, after Mercer discovered that Tyler had been moved without his authorization, a seemingly significant list of names was slipped under Connie and Kelly’s door. The last name on the list? Tyler’s.

the walking dead recap season 11 episode 11 max is really stephanie
the walking dead recap season 11 episode 11 max is really stephanie

‘I WAS THINKING ABOUT YOU YESTERDAY WHEN I WAS GETTING MY KNIVES SHARPENED’

| Finally, in the episode’s “A” story, Eugene awakened in bed less surprised to find Stephanie there than to find her reading the sci-fi novel on which he was working with her encouragement. After she gave him her review — two thumbs up — he proffered a key to his apartment and dropped the L word on her. She reciprocated… after a pause — but then she was a no-show for their ice-cream date. And when he sought her out at her apartment, she didn’t answer the door, she kept frantically packing. Hmm. Later, since the Commonwealth Army quickly gave up its search for the suddenly-missing person, Eugene played drunken Jessica Fletcher himself. He even came up with a lead: a plumber named Roman Calhoun that he’d seen leaving Stephanie’s building the day that she vanished and supposedly put in a request to be transferred. “He is most definitely not a plumber,” Eugene told Princess. There were sketchy things going on at Ruby’s Plumbing Co., things that led him to believe that Stephanie had run afoul of a “rogue element” in the Commonwealth government. “Now,” he reckoned, “silencing her is the last step in repairing that leak.”

the walking dead recap season 11 episode 11 max is really stephanie
the walking dead recap season 11 episode 11 max is really stephanie

Reluctant as she was to get in trouble, Princess accompanied Eugene as he staked out Roman’s apartment and broke in when the man went for a jog. After the duo discovered what looked like a kidnapping kit, they were busted and thrown in the clink, at which point Lance corroborated Roman’s story. Princess tried to reason with Eugene — “Dude! When a woman quits her job and moves away without telling you,” she broke up with you! But he wouldn’t be deterred. He stole into Ruby’s Plumbing, only get himself drop-kicked by… Stephanie! Ack! And the mystery man with whom the “plumbers” regularly met was… Lance! Gads! He’d used Stephanie to get Eugene to tell all about his people’s communities! Well, Eugene was going to make sure that everyone knew what Lance was. What? asked the politician. The guy who saved your people from starving? He had no f—ks to give. But oh… “By the way, Stephanie’s real name is Shira, and she hates Iron Maiden,” he disclosed. “But she genuinely enjoyed your book.”

As the episode drew to a close, Eugene was burning his Missing Person posters — and his novel — when Stephanie appeared behind him. She even used their old radio handles to reach him. “Blue Weevil to Tater Bug,” she said. And when at last we got an actual look at her, it wasn’t the “Stephanie“ we’d known at all but, as we suspected all along, Max. “I’m the one you were talking to on the radio,” she said. Dun-dunn! What did you think of “Rogue Element”? Not enough Carol being Carol for my taste, but I like that Mercer seems like a decent guy underneath his rough exterior, and Max/Stephanie is intriguing. Drop a comment below.

Launch Gallery: <i>The Walking Dead</i> Season 11 Photos

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • History favours Igor Shesterkin in Hart Trophy debate

    Justin Cuthbert reveals the historical element to the New York Rangers netminder's MVP campaign.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.