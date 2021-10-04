The Walking Dead’s latest casting is more important than you realise

Photo credit: Josh Stringer - AMC

After 11 years and more dramatic send-offs than we care to count, AMC's The Walking Dead is finally heading toward its own demise. With all the usual complaints that the plot is shuffling along, it might be hard to see how the various arcs will come together in the 24-episode final season. Hoping to tie everything off with a neat bow, showrunner Angela Kang just introduced a major player – right under our noses.

One of the big stories this season is the Commonwealth. After a slow tease since season nine, this supersized commune looks like it could be a safe haven for our battle-worn survivors. Those who have read Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard's comics of the same name will know things don't exactly go smoothly. The Commonwealth is just another Woodbury, Terminus or Sanctuary, with just another unhinged despot at the top. We're pumped to get to grips with Laila Robbins' Pamela Milton , but what about her son, Sebastian?

Major The Walking Dead comic spoilers ahead!

October 3's 'Promises Broken' introduced Teo Rapp-Olsson to the fold as Sebastian. Although it was only brief, Sebastian wasted no time in pitching himself as the snivelling and spoiled offspring of Pamela. Clashing with Eugene after the latter saved his life, the ponytailed chatterer promptly punched Sebastian in the face and stopped Yumiko's meeting with Milton. Oh well, there's always next week.

Although Sebastian doesn't seem like much of a threat right now, he goes down in history in the comics as the one to actually kill Rick Grimes . While Andrew Lincoln's surly sheriff is currently taking a break ahead of his proposed trilogy of spin-off movies , comic book Rick locked horns with Pamela during the series' final countdown.

Even though Rick and our "heroes" managed to overthrow Milton with relatively little violence and claim the Commonwealth, there was some Boardwalk Empire-inspired vengeance in Issue #192, when Sebastian snuck up on Rick in the night, shot him in the chest, and let him turn into a walker.

Remembering how Kang and co. like to play fast and loose with the comics, will it really play out this way? Fans are holding out for at least a cameo from Lincoln in season 11, but by the latest tease, he's more likely to pop up in the World Beyond sequel series .

Even if Rick does return, things would have to move pretty quickly to set up his clash with Pamela, deliver her demise, and enact Sebastian's revenge. We just don't see Kang shoehorning this in for the sake of honouring the comics. Anyway, there are some much more exciting options.

More likely, one of The Walking Dead's other big players will meet a similarly gruesome goodbye before the final credits roll. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are tipped for their own Daryl and Carol spin-off , so that seemingly covers them in some protective plot armour. Even though it would be sad to wave goodbye to Aaron, Eugene, Father Gabriel, or Rosita, let's be honest, there are two big names on the chopping block that could return TWD to its Game of Thrones-style shock-death glory days.

Long before Negan was bashing in Glenn's melon, there was commentary that there's a fine line between Rick and the bat-swinging leader of the Saviors . Jeffrey Dean Morgan has said he'd love to return for a Negan sequel instead of a prequel, which sounds like an ominous misdirection away from his fate. Remembering that Rick and Negan are so similar, there would be a sense of justice if the antihero kicks the bucket in Rick's place.

The other option is Lauren Cohan's Maggie. The return of the Widow Rhee has been season 11's biggest pull, but let's be honest, the will they/won't they between her and Negan is a little tiresome. Maggie killing Negan would be a dish best served cold, but imagine if she's the ultimate hero who saves the Commonwealth and soon pays the price.

Both Maggie and Negan are circling the grave right now, while giving Rick's fate to either of these fan-favourites would put Sebastian up there with The Governor in terms of hated status.

Whichever way things play out with Pamela and Sebastian, expect it to come in the final half of the season. Despite Kirkman teasing many years of stories to come after Rick's death, he secretly pulled the plug with Issue #193 - and even created fake covers for non-existent continuations.

As with all things The Walking Dead, anything can happen. Remembering that Yumiko has seemingly taken on Michonne's comic book arc this season, it's entirely possible Sebastian won't even gun down one of the main cast. Either way, Rapp-Olson's performance as Sebastian pitches him as season 11's very own Joffrey Baratheon.

