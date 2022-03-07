The Walking Dead 's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan to Star in Isle of the Dead Spinoff

Joelle Goldstein
·4 min read
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead

Josh Stringer/AMC Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan on The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead universe is expanding!

On Monday, AMC Networks announced a new Walking Dead spinoff series titled Isle of the Dead. The new show, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is set to follow their Walking Dead characters, Maggie and Negan, in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

"The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror," read a logline for the series.

The six-episode series is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023, with current Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer, Eli Jorné, signed on as showrunner and executive producer.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cohan, 40, and Morgan, 55, will also serve as executive producers, while Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, will continue in his role for the upcoming project.

In a statement, Cohan said she was "thrilled" to be part of "the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe."

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan," she said. "Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

Cohan joined the show in season 2 and left in 2019. She later returned in season 9.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead
Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Lauren Cohan on The Walking Dead

RELATED: The Walking Dead Will End After 11 Seasons in 2022 — But 2 New Spinoffs Are in the Works

Morgan, who joined the franchise in season 5, added in his own statement: "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait."

McDermott, who is the president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, and Gimple also spoke about their excitement for the new show.

"This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead," McDermott said. "It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse."

"Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe," said Gimple. "Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all-new, all different TWD epic for the ages."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in October 2010 and is currently in its 11th season. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the show stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Khary Payton.

During its last 12 years on the air, the hit zombie apocalypse series has been nominated and won dozens of awards. It also spawned multiple spinoffs, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, and Tales of the Walking Dead.

The final season of The Walking Dead, which was split into three parts, is currently airing on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The second part (which includes eight episodes) began streaming on Feb. 20, while the third and final installment will premiere later this year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Edmonton Stingers fall to Real Estelí in Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.