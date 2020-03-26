The Walking Dead will end with season 12, reports say

Van Redin / AMC

The Walking Dead will end in a few seasons time, according to a new report.

Following the source material, which drew to a surprise close last July, the AMC drama is expected to follow suit in 2022.

The zombie drama, which airs in the US on network AMC, is nearing the end of its 10th season, but We Got This Covered says the plan is to end with season 12.

While there is no official word on the future of the show, it's expected that franchise leader Scott Gimple will focus on spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead, which is on its sixth season, and the trilogy of films focused on Rick Grimes.

Lincoln left the show midway through The Walking Dead’s ninth season and Danai Gurira, who has played Michonne since the show’s third season, left in the most recent episode.

Speaking about his decision to pull the plug on the comic book source material, creator Robert Kirkman said: “I got to tell my story exactly how I wanted to and end it on my terms, with no interference at all along the way... at any point.”

The Walking Dead began in 2010. Its current cast includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead continues in the US every Sunday and airs in the UK the following evening on Fox and NOW TV.

