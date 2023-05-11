‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Trailer: Maggie and Negan Team Up Against a Common Foe — And a Six-Armed Zombie (Video)

Keep your enemies close.

That’s the tagline for the AMC’s new post-apocalyptic drama titled “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” The series stars two “Walking Dead” alums with no love lost between them: Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Fans of the original series won’t forget when Negan murdered Maggie’s husband (Steve Yeun) in front of her by pulverizing his head with a baseball bat. At least a decade has since passed, but Maggie will never forgive and forget.

Negan’s a survivalist though, and the unlikely duo head to New York City in the new series. The logline reads:

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others.

It seems their mission is to rescue Maggie’s son Herschel, who has been kidnapped by a man known as The Croat (Ivanek). The Croak and Negan have some shared history it seems.

The just-released trailer, which you can watch below, shows plenty of human-on- zombie walker violence, including a very frightening six-armed skeletal abomination. “The Walking Dead: Dead City” premieres Sunday, June 18 at 10:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+ with subsequent episodes airing at 9:00pm ET.

Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.

“The Walking Dead” concluded in 2022 after eleven seasons but there are numerous spin-offs planned.

In addition to “Dead City,” there is a spin-off planned with fan favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and another focusing on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

“Fear the Walking Dead” returns for its eighth and final season on May 14.