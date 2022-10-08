The Walking Dead: Dead City Sets Spring Premiere — Plus, See Maggie and Negan Prowl NYC's Mean Streets

No wonder New York is the city that never sleeps — it’s full of walkers! But in the first photos from AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City — unveiled at the mother ship’s New York Comic-Con panel Saturday — the bigger threat to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan would appear to be Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.

Not exactly a shock, given that he “struck out” her beloved husband before her eyes in Season 7’s opener. But in more recent episodes of the series from which the archenemies’ is spun off, they’ve approached something close to… Well, friendship would be too strong a word. But there is now some trust there.

The fourth offshoot of The Walking Dead (following Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of the Walking Dead) will track Negan and Maggie as they navigate “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland,” says the network. “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

The six-episode Season 1 is exec-produced by veteran Dead-head Eli Jorné (along with Morgan and Cohan) and will debut in April 2023. And if you keep scrolling, you can feast your eyes on the first photos from the spinoff.

