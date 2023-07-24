The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Finale Recap: Did Negan Survive Maggie’s Desperate Bid to Save Her Son?

If The Walking Dead: Dead City was the kind of series that taught us lessons, the one we were to glean from the Season 1 finale had to be that no good deed goes unpunished. Despite Negan’s best efforts to reunite Maggie with her kidnapped son, the reformed baddie was backstabbed figuratively and frontstabbed literally by the heroine that he so brutally widowed. And the episode’s ending suggested that his punishment was only beginning.

‘I AM NOT WHO YOU THINK I AM’ | As “Doma Smo” began, Negan ordered Ginny to let Perlie escort her back to the Bricks. But she was so desperate to communicate Maggie’s treachery to her guardian that she actually… spoke! “All these months,” roared Negan, “and now you wanna chat?!?” Rather than listen to what she had to say, Negan pushed her away — for her safety’s sake — by revealing that her father was one of the five men he was wanted for killing. He didn’t care about Ginny, he lied. “You’re just a debt that I had to pay.” Ouch.

The morning after, as Negan contemplated aloud what Ginny could’ve been attempting to reveal, it became obvious to Maggie that he was onto her. A brutal fight ensued, at the tail end of which he observed that she just couldn’t get over Glenn’s horrific murder. “And you shouldn’t,” he added. So he let her turn him over to the Croat. “Just look after Ginny, will you?” Negan asked Maggie. Immediately, Hershel made his mom wonder why she’d wanted him back so badly. When he saw the cap Negan had snagged him, the teen snarked, “Wow, you got me a souvenir of being kidnapped.”

‘I’VE GOTTA FINISH IT SO I CAN JUST LET GO’ | That evening, Maggie returned Ginny’s dino to her as she slept and told Hershel that she’d been thinking about what he’d said — that she was too fixated on Negan to even see her own son. So she was going to go back to the city to get some overdue closure. In other words, save Negan from the Croat. But the psycho didn’t have torture in mind for the brute who’d left him one-eared. He was excited to make peace and deliver Negan to boss lady La Dama, who immediately kicked the Croat out of their meeting. “God, he’s like a sponge,” she said of her underling.

The post-apocalyptic Patti LuPone was a big Negan fan, she told him. She was concerned, however, that he’d gone soft, going so far as to come all this way to save Hershel. She needed Lucille’s former owner to be every bit as dreadful as he ever had been in order to unite Manhattan and protect it from Perlie’s bosses (who were more than a little interested in taking the island’s most valuable resource: its methane). To ensure that Negan would hold nothing back as he did her bidding, Dama revealed that she’d kept a little piece of Hershel: a toe cut off during the Croat’s torture! “And,” she added, “I can always go back for more.”

So, what did you think of the finale of Dead City? And the season as a whole? Hit the comments.

