The Walking Dead boss shares how spin-off will be “completely different”

Josh Stringer/AMC

The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero has opened up about how the upcoming Daryl Dixon spin-off show will be different to the main show, which lasted 11 seasons.

While The Walking Dead ended last year, fans didn't have to wait too long to dive back into the world of zombies with the Maggie and Negan series Dead City having recently begun airing in the US.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This is just one of multiple spin-off shows in the works, with Daryl Dixon following Norman Reedus's character on a journey across Europe.

In a new interview with EW, Nicotero assured fans that they won't simply be getting more of the same zombie stories. Instead, they'll be treated to something entirely new.

Gene Page - AMC

Related: Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne show adds Lucifer's Lesley-Ann Brandt

"This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get. The goal isn't just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world," Nicotero said.

"This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more."

While fans have waited for news on the spin-off shows, which also includes a Rick and Michonne show, post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us began airing. That show has been incredibly popular, but Nicotero isn't scared of its success.

AMC

Related: Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spin-off Dead City is stuck in the past

"The Last of Us and Station Eleven proved that there are still moving survival stories to be told. And our goal is to satisfy those people who want to go on the adventure. Hop on, it's gonna be a ride," Nicotero said.

Meanwhile, fans can now get excited that Carol actress Melissa McBride will be appearing in the series after all following previous reports that she wouldn't.

The Walking Dead aired on AMC in the US and STAR on Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like