The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed

Moses J. Moseley

Moses J. Moseley's cause of death has been revealed.

The Walking Dead actor, who portrayed one of the show's zombies, died of a gunshot to the head, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ and viewed by PEOPLE. Officials are still pending a decision on whether his death was an accident or suicide, per the documents.

A spokesperson for the Henry County Coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Moseley died in January at the age of 31, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. At the time, the actor was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia.

"He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," the statement read. "Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."

Moseley is best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne's (played by Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on The Walking Dead in 2012 and 2015.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

Following news of Moseley's death, AMC, the network that airs The Walking Dead, issued a statement on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley," the network wrote, alongside a photo of the actor.

Moseley's acting credits expand past the AMC series. He also appeared in films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Attack of the Southern Fired Zombies. His other projects include Joyful Noise, The Internship, Queen of the South, Watchmen, and Blood Scroll: Horror Stories.