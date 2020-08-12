‘Walking Dead’ $300M Suit Becomes Battle Of Frank Darabont’s Expletive Emails, Again: AMC, CAA & Ex-Showrunner Prep For 2021 Trial

The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed a new season of The Walking Dead but the $300 million legal deathmatch over the zombie apocalypse series shows no signs of giving up the ghost.

Finally heading towards a jury trial in April 2021, CAA and ex-TWD showrunner Frank Darabont’s long simmering profits participation lawsuit against AMC flared up again late yesterday as both sides submitted a flurry of new filings to the New York Supreme Court. Once again, expletive filled emails from the Shawshank Redemption director plus the ongoing war over agency packaging were in the spotlight as all parties jockeyed for what would and would not be allowed as evidence in the proceedings net year.

“Neither Darabont’s emails, nor the WGA’s wholly-unrelated lawsuit against talent agencies, nor Defendants’ fabricated and illogical theory that CAA put its interests ahead of Darabont’s, are remotely relevant here,” said Blank Rome LLP and Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP lawyers for the filmmaker and the uberagency. “But it is beyond question this evidence would unduly prejudice Plaintiffs and distract the jurors from real issues,” the attorneys add in the motion (READ IT HERE) to shut down AMC’s efforts to have the emails and the sprawling Guild dispute thrown into the already convoluted mix.

Now, as AMC made sure the world knew with a salacious document dump in 2017, the fact is that Darabont did let loose in the early early days of TWD with digital salvos telling people they “better wake the f*ck up and pay attention. Or I will start killing people and throwing bodies out the door.” Also a fact is that CAA is actually part of this seven-year old action in no small part because of the packaging deal it weaved a decade ago around the creation of the series based on now CAA client Robert Kirkman’s comics. Actually, the agency along with WME continue to fight the Guild even as the likes of UTA and ICM Partners have smoke the packaging peace pipe.

Also a fact, is that while AMC wants the juicy Darabont stuff in the big bucks case in one motion, in another, about internal company compensation documents, the Josh Sapan-run organization seeks to keep everything rather frank, pun intended

“The focus of this trial is narrow: Did Defendants pay Plaintiffs in accordance with the terms of the parties’ agreement or, as Plaintiffs allege, should the jury jettison the contract terms in favor of a fair market value approach based on alleged custom and practice in the entertainment industry,” say AMC’s Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher lawyers, led by NYC’s Orin Snyder and LA’s Scott Edelman in an omnibus motion (READ IT HERE).

“Admitting this evidence would also turn this trial about Defendants’ breach of contract into a series of irrelevant and time-consuming ‘mini-trials’ about, among other things, how well-liked Darabont was by the cast and crew – many of whom only agreed to work on the series because of Darabont – and about the practice of agency packaging,” CAA and Darabont’s high-powered legal team continue in their own 26-page filing about the admission of the emails and the WGA conflict. “Here, the ‘collateral’ matter Defendants want to use to distract the jury risks swallowing the actual matter in dispute, which already involves complex contracts and an industry the jurors are likely unfamiliar with,” they conclude.

Suddenly axed from TWD just before its very successful second season debuted in October 2011, Darabont and CAA took the then-Charlie Collier-run AMC to court in New York at the tale end of 2013. In what has become a sometimes ugly and certainly revelatory process since, the case is now on its second New York Supreme Court judge and saw a second and now consolidated lawsuit added in early 2018, based on a reading of Kirkman’s contract.