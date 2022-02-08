Walking 85,000 Miles to Aide Humanity and Have Fun

A New Book Release from Author Tom Kline

A New Book Release from Author Tom Kline

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From author Tom Kline, the new book release “Walking 85,000 Miles to Aide Humanity and Have Fun”, ideal for our time, has just arrived. It will motivate even the most sedate among us to get up and walk to improve our health and strengthen our immunity against the deadly COVID-19 virus. Tom Kline’s extraordinary life example calls us to action.



Tom Kline has been an adventure racewalker for fifty years. He has walked the remotest lands on our planet, alone and on foot. In this book, readers will experience the sensation of remarkable moments along the journey: being lost at night; walking the vast Sahara Desert; dodging bears, and wolves. Join Tom has he discovers the world: Nicaraguan families living in remote rainforest habitats, encountering nomadic groups in Panama, and stories of memorable individuals while walking right here in New York City. Travels also include Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa's ancient lands.

Tom Kline humanitarian support via walking includes the global fight against malaria. This was realized by an “issue awareness walk” of 6,500 miles across the barren tundra of Alaska, over the Rocky Mountains, and, nine years later, triumphantly completed in Key West, Florida. Tom walked from New York to Washington, DC, to present on the issues of more jobs for New Yorkers.

Tom Kline's view of life is clear: "We can change our complex world one mile at a time, even if it means walking eighty-five thousand of them. Readers interested in learning how they can do more to make a difference in humanity can purchase “Walking 85,000 Miles to Aide Humanity and Have Fun” online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Barfield Public Relations, Inc, at 212-736-0404, Email: Barfieldmedia@gmail.com or www.Barfieldmedia@gmail.com

Story continues

About Tom Kline:

Tom Kline has completed more than 100 marathons and ultra-marathons and has walked across the Sahara Desert.

As a Pfizer corporate executive, Tom was responsible for Pfizer’s world-wide logistics, and manufacturing procurement operations. In 1983, as the youngest Pfizer Plant Manager, Brooklyn, New York he achieved national recognition for his leadership in improving public education facilities, creating employment, and building hundreds of residences for the needy of this community.

Tom served in Vietnam War and received military awards, plus the Vietnamese Civil Works Medal from the people of Vietnam. White House Fellow, 1975. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, B.S. Industrial Engineering; University of Missouri; M.S. Industrial Engineering; Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree awarded by Saint Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, New York.

Contact: Pauline Barfield, 212-736-0404 / 917-620-1311

Barfieldmedia@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65544881-877d-4cd0-be7d-30667a8d08d2



