Walkerton Horticultural Society unveils sculpture in memory of Nancy Bajurny

WALKERTON – One of Walkerton’s most visible and beautiful flower gardens is now graced with a magnificent sculpture, in loving memory of Nancy Bajurny, long-time Walkerton Horticultural Society (WHS) member and president.

The garden is located at the corner of Young and Colborne streets near Trinity Lutheran Church. A crowd of at least 100, including Nancy’s family and friends, and past and present members of the horticultural society, gathered on June 16 for the 11 a.m. ceremony to unveil the sculpture called Flourish.

Nina McTeer, acting president and secretary of the WHS, served as MC. After introducing horticultural society members, she told the crowd about the sculpture and shared the story of how it came to be, along with fond memories of Nancy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“She was our president for over 20 years,” McTeer said – 1991 until her death in 2022.

Walkerton’s many public flower gardens and hanging flower baskets are there because of her, McTeer said.

“Our Nancy B. was the driving force behind it all … and the River Trail.

“She always wanted a sculpture in this garden,” McTeer continued. “The WHS fulfilled her dream.”

McTeer said that in 2019, “Nancy B.” had discussed a sculpture on behalf of the WHS with Walkerton artist Debbie Schenk. Because of COVID, the project didn’t happen. After Nancy’s untimely death in 2022, WHS members decided to complete the project in Nancy’s memory.

“Flourish,” said the artist who designed the sculpture, “will be a lasting tribute.”

And what a tribute it is.

The 11-foot metal sculpture, fabricated by Ken Freiburger (himself an “artist at heart”) and the team at Freiburger Welding and Machine Shop Ltd., “reflects our beautiful town,” said Schenk. “I know Nancy would love what we are doing here today.”

The plaque in front of the sculpture was unveiled by WHS members Darlene Bohnert and Barb Nixon (Brockton horticulturalist). It had been covered with a T-shirt of Nancy’s that said, “Gardeners know the best dirt.”

Nancy’s daughter, Andrea (Bajurny) Dyal, spoke on behalf of the Bajurny family, many of whom were present for the ceremony, including Nancy’s four children and their partners, and the grandchildren she adored.

Dyal described the sculpture as “encircling and inclusive,” which describes the “profound impact she had on our lives.”

Nancy’s daughter-in-law Tara Macri sang a touching rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to end the dedication ceremony.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times