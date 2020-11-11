Walkerton Fire Department to become site of Regional Fire College

BROCKTON – The signing of a memorandum of understanding between Brockton and the Ontario Fire College will make Brockton’s Walkerton Fire Department a regional training centre for the college.

Coun. Kym Hutcheon said, “This is really exciting … a great opportunity.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the municipality,” added Coun. Tim Elphick.

He asked about costs, and was told there’ll be no initial investment.

Coun. Steve Adams asked about whether the Elmwood Fire Department would be able to use the centre, and was told it would – it’s part of the municipality.

Coun. James Lang commended the fire department … under the leadership of Acting Chief Glen Wilhelm. He added that not only will Brockton have a world-class water training centre, but now it will have a regional fire training facility.

“This is really big,” he said. “The centre will offer first class training for other departments.”

In her report to council, CAO Sonya Watson said that for any fire department, ensuring that firefighters receive continuous quality training is a top priority.

Over the past few years, there have been regulatory requirements introduced to ensure professional standards for firefighters performing fire suppression for interior and exterior structures. While some of these requirements have been amended or revoked, it is anticipated that further legislation will be introduced in the future requiring particular qualifications for firefighters and it will then be the responsibility of fire departments to retain members while figuring out how to balance compliance in training, flexibility in scheduling and cost effectiveness in order to train new recruits.

The report further stated that the Ontario Fire College defines the three pillars of a regional training centre as accessibility, affordability, and attainability.

Being a designated regional training centre (RTC) allows Brockton to provide training in-house to both the Walkerton and Elmwood fire departments at a local setting. This minimizes travel outside the area, keeping firefighters at home with their families and available to respond to emergencies while completing the training they require.

Watson’s report noted RTCs have the ability to designate satellite locations and as such would allow Brockton to work with other Bruce County fire departments.

“This will allow us to spend minimal money and resources to address any gaps in the services offered to the community,” stated Watson.

Courses would be offered to Brockton firefighters on a cost recovery model, and would eliminate travel expenses. Bringing firefighters to the area for training would have a positive economic impact on local restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

More to the point, it would ease the problem with retaining firefighters, which becomes more difficult each year, due to training demands. Currently, the only government-subsidized training is offered at the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst. Access to the courses is limited. The current training program requires five weeks of in-class training in addition of 60-plus hours of online training. This is difficult for a volunteer to do in a short period of time, meaning it could take a recruit years to complete credentials to become a firefighter. The Walkerton Fire Department would be able to run programs in a timely manner with flexible scheduling.

The report noted volunteer members of the department have devoted significant time and effort into researching and bringing the plan to fruition.

Mayor Chris Peabody thanked Wilhelm; Capt. Jeff Bradley, training officer; and Chris Wilson, firefighter, who were present at the meeting (via Zoom), for their efforts.

Additional details of the proposed regional fire college will be presented after the MOU has been signed.

“This is good news for Brockton,” said the mayor.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times