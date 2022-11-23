Walkerton District Community School to host OFSAA Girls ‘A’ Basketball Championship

WALKERTON – Get ready to see some of the best high school basketball players in the province compete for the 2022 OFSAA Girls ‘A’ Basketball Championship.

From Nov. 24 to 26, Walkerton District Secondary School will be hosting the championships. Teams will be playing in the communities of Walkerton and Kincardine.

Co-ordinator Dan Rourke said the event has been planned for the past year, after the school submitted the successful bid to host the championships.

“This event is one of Ontario’s most prestigious basketball competitions, bringing together hundreds of players and coaches from across the province,” he said in a press release, commenting that the event draws thousands of spectators. “The tournament is a stepping-stone for many athletes who hope to play at the college or university level.”

In a later interview, he noted the event is expected to generate over $50,000 for area hotels, and over $25,000 for restaurants.

Two local teams will be among the 16 competing for top honours – Walkerton District, as the host, and the team from F.E. Madill in Wingham as winner of WOSSAA. Kincardine will not be competing, explained Rourke; the team lost to Woodland Christian High from Breslau in the CWOSSA semifinal. Woodland is seeded third in the province. Madill is seeded eighth and Walkerton 10th.

Other teams in the tournament are Nicholson Catholic College (Belleville), St. Mary Catholic High (Brockville), E.S.C. Nouvelle-Alliance (Barrie), ESC Ste-Trinité (Oakville), Osgoode Township High (Ottawa), Roland Michener Secondary (South Porcupine), E.S.C. L’Horizon (Sudbury), St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Kenora), Hamilton District Christian High School (Ancaster), Smithville Christian High School (Smithville), ESC E.J. Lajeunesse (Windsor), University of Toronto Schools (Toronto), and Oakwood Collegiate Institute (Toronto).

Games played on the final day of the championship will be broadcast on Wightman Community TV. Details on the tournament including games, locations and times can be found at www.ofsaa.on.ca/championship/basketball-girls-a/. Scores and photos will be on Twitter and Instagram.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times