Walkerton Capitals drop weekend contests, head into pre-Christmas break

WALKERTON – No games are scheduled for the Walkerton Capitals until Friday, Dec. 23, when they host Mitchell for a 7:30 p.m. game. After that, the Caps don’t play until after Christmas, when they visit Hanover on Friday, Dec. 30 for an 8 p.m. game.

This past weekend saw the Caps take on both the division’s bottom team and the top, and lose both. Friday night’s home game against Goderich ended in an 8-5 loss, and Saturday’s game in Mount Forest ended 5-2.

The game against Goderich started with an exciting first period. The Flyers scored first on the power play, Brett Harrogate from Iain MacIsaac and Jack Stecho. The Caps tied the score with a power-play goal of their own, Graham Gateman from Jett Morningstar and Kevin Parrott. Later in the period, the Flyers scored again, Riley Kuepfer from Owen Shore, but the Caps replied seconds later, Ethan Kerr from Owen Troyer and Keegan Fischer.

The Flyers took a three-goal lead in a penalty-filled second period – Carson Stutzman from Riley Good and Ayden Hakkers, Kuepfer on the power play from Stecho, and Stutzman unassisted. They held the three-goal lead until the end of the game.

However, there was still plenty of excitement for fans. The third period saw Walkerton come out strong, scoring less than two minutes in, Kyle Durrer from Perrott. The Flyers came back with Harrogate’s second of the night, on assists from Mitchell Hodges and Brett Reesor. Then Walkerton’s Gateman got his second on the way to a hat trick, on assists from Sam Shakes and Morningstar. Hakkers scored short-handed for Goderich, unassisted, to make it 7-4. Gateman got his hat trick three minutes later, with assists going to Trevor Fischer and Shakes. But Goderich wasn’t done. Tyson Rintoul scored with seconds left in the game on assists from Jeff Fritzley and Kuepfer for a final score of 8-5.

The next day’s game in Mount Forest was another rough one for the Caps, although Walkerton scored mere seconds into the game, Shakes from Gateman and JJ Lavigne. Then Walkerton got into some penalty trouble, and the Patriots scored on the power play, Brody LeBlanc from Charlie Mckenzie and Caleb Cribbin. The Patriots had their own penalty trouble, but managed to score despite Walkerton having the man advantage, Bryan Richardson from Austin Griffin and Jordan Leitch – the first of two short-handed goals.

Story continues

The Caps tied the score on the power play in the second period, Durrer from Owen Tichbourne and Elliott McCarey. The remainder of the period was scoreless.

The Patriots came out strong in the third period and scored two quick goals – LeBlanc on the power play from Dylan Szymanowski, and the same two players for another, this one short-handed. The two did it again before the game ended; this time it was Szymanowski from LeBlanc and Adam Murray. Final score was 5-2 for Mount Forest.

Mount Forest leads the division with 35 points, followed by the Mitchell Hawks with 32. The Wingham Ironmen are third with 31, two points ahead of the fourth-place Hanover Barons with 29. The Kincardine Bulldogs have 21, Walkerton has eight and Goderich has four points.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times