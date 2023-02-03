Walkerton Capitals continue to struggle to find the win column

WALKERTON – In PJHL North Pollock Division action, the Walkerton Capitals added two more losses to their record, as management continues to make changes both behind the bench and to the lineup.

Saturday night’s game against Wingham was another close one – the Caps lost 4-3.

The Caps got off to a good start with a goal by Clayton Fitzsimmons from Andrew Earley and Brayden Fischer. Then the Ironmen scored – Kyle Stanbury from Turner Mackenzie. The Caps made it 2-1 by the end of the first period with a goal by JJ Lavigne from Jett Morningstar.

The Ironmen took over in the second period, scoring twice in the first three minutes – Austin Becker on the power play from Nate Bloemberg and Stanbury, and Josh Pham from Chase Lorenz and Dawson Fahrer. Morningstar scored the Caps’ third goal of the night on an assist from Lavigne, but seconds later, Pham scored the Ironmen’s fourth of the night unassisted.

Neither team scored in the third period.

Sunday afternoon saw the Caps take another loss, this one 5-2 against the Mount Forest Patriots.

The Caps started off strong, with a goal by Elliott McCarey from Morningstar in the first period.

The second period saw the Caps get into a bit of penalty trouble, resulting in a goal by the Patriots – Ben Tenhag from Reid Caswell. That was followed by three more, the last one on the power play just as the second period ended – Caleb Cribbin from Dylan Szymanowski and Elijah Brahaney, Szymanowski from Austin Griffin, and Brahaney from Szymanowski and Cribbin.

The third period was more balanced, with each team scoring once – Ethan Kerr from Lavigne for the Capitals, and Szymanowski from Brahaney for the Patriots for a final score of 5-2.

Upcoming games

Friday evening, Feb. 3, Walkerton hosts Goderich for a 7:30 p.m. game. Saturday, Walkerton travels to Kincardine for a 2:30 p.m. game.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times