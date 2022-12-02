Walkerton Capitals back on the ice after rare weekend off

WALKERTON – After a bit of a break due to weather cancellations, the Walkerton Capitals PJHL team returned to the ice, with mixed results.

After a 4-2 loss in Mitchell on Friday, Nov. 25, the Caps travelled to Goderich on Sunday for a 6-3 win.

The game in Mitchell saw the Hawks come out strong in the first period and take a 3-0 lead, with their first two goals on the power play – Andrew Gysbers from Mark Cassidy and Charlie Rankin, Nolan Gagnier from Jonathan Tenhag and Aiden McMann, and Gagnier from Jarod LeSouder and Tenhag.

After a scoreless second period, Walkerton put on a burst of energy; taking advantage of the power play, the Caps’ Tyler Ewald scored on assists from Elliott McCarey and JJ Lavigne to make it 3-1. McCarey got one of his own seconds later, from Ewald and Jett Morningstar to put the game within reach at 3-1. But Mitchell scored again, Talbot Geiger from Tyson Hall and Caleb Musselman, to win the game with a final score of 4-2.

Sunday’s game in Goderich saw the Caps take an early lead in the first period, Ryan Oakes from Ewald. The Flyers replied with a goal by Jack Stecho from Carson Stutzman and Ayden Hakkers.

The second period belonged to Walkerton. Clayton Fitzsimmons scored from Kevin Perrott and Ewald on the power play. Seconds later, Oakes added to the lead with a goal on assists from Kyle Durrer and McCarey. Then Ewald scored on the power play from McCarey.

The third period saw both teams score twice – Owen Troyer from Ethan Kerr and Perrot, and Owen Tichbourne from Troyer and Spencer Maddock for the Caps, and Owen Shore from Wilder Hoggarth and Riley Good, short handed, and Jeff Fritzley from Hakkers and Stutzman for the Flyers; final score, 6-3 for Walkerton.

The Caps are back on home ice for a game against Wingham on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. They visit Kincardine the next night for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times

