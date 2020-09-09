Satisfy your snack cravings: Buy a giant box of Walkers crisps on Amazon

Satisfy all your snack cravings: you can now bulk buy walker crisps. (Getty Images)

There are two things in life that we just can’t get enough of: good friends, who are there to support us in our times of need, and... crisps.

Whether we’re crunching them at a picnic, as a mid-afternoon snack, while waiting for dinner to cook or on the motorway, a packet of crisps has often been one of our most cherished companions.

They come in such a variety of flavours that you’d be hard-pressed not to find one that suits your mood.

Perhaps you’re partial to salt and vinegar; prefer to play it safe with ready salted; or are up for a surprise and enjoy trying out the latest of the ever-evolving flavours Walkers release.

Whatever camp you’re a member of, you’re in luck, because you can now buy a case of 32 packets of Walkers crisps for less than £20 on Amazon.

As well as the classics, – cheese and onion, ready salted, smokey bacon and salt and vinegar, – you can also bulk buy Walkers more recent flavour additions: marmite and tomato ketchup.

In fact, there are 10 different flavours to choose from and many of the flavours are suitable for vegetarians.

Prices vary depending on flavour but are all under £20 for 32 packets, starting from £15.69 for flavours like Cheese and Onion, and up to £19.84 for Worcestershire Sauce.

Buy it: Walkers 32 Crisps Box | £15.69 - £19.84

Unsurprisingly, the bulk boxes are already a bestseller on Amazon and have wracked up more than 1,300 five-star reviews.

“Excellent. Good quality box of 32 packs of Walkers - these packets are marginally larger in weight than the packets in the standard multipacks,” wrote one crisp fanatic.

Another added: “We ordered a box during lockdown to minimise trips to the shop but have been reordering them since. It means there’s always a snack for the kids and something for us when we feel peckish.”

With these bumper boxes, you won’t need to make a mad dash to the local 24-hour shop anytime soon.



