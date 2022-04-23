'Walkers beware!': Hot, hungry alligators are taking lonely strolls in Florida

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Alligators are crawling through Florida neighborhoods, and most are just hot and hungry.

A large alligator was spotted Easter Sunday cruising through Venice before heading back to the neighborhood lake, according to a Facebook post from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

"We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from," the post said.

Another alligator was spotted two days later in Venice crossing a street.

"WALKERS BEWARE!" a Facebook post from the Venice Police Department said. "He’s currently in the drainage ditch nearby so please use caution when around this area."

Frank Robb, a crocodilian expert, told USA TODAY that in early spring and late fall alligators become more active. The good news: "They aren't looking to hurt you," he said.

Robb, also know as Alligator Robb, said alligators have to get some sun to regulate their temperature. They also venture out for looking for food, and maybe a date.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, courtship – the behavior of attracting a mate – starts in April. Mating begins in May and continues through June before a female alligator deposits an average of 32 to 46 eggs later that month or in July.

If two males are in the same area, they might fight to see who gets all the "girlfriends."

"Whoever loses has to take a walk," Robb said.

Female alligators also combat, at times worse than the males, according to Robb.

He said you are more likely to come across these reptiles in the spring, but they aren't aggressive toward humans.

"There are a lot of better things to worry about then having a bad interaction with an alligator."

Here are some photos of alligators taking a stroll:

Sarasota County Sheriff&#39;s Deputies caught a 10-foot alligator strolling down the street in&#xa0;Venice, Fla. on April 18&#xa0;before it headed back to a community lake.
Harold Varner III walks past a young American alligator near the 15th green during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
An alligator got the assistance from a crane to skedaddle from a golf course in Orlando, Florida in March and head back to its pond.
A crocodile from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida made a brief escape to roadways on Feb. 22 before he was quickly wrangled and taken back to the zoo.
A hungry alligator took a stroll on a golf course in Bradenton, Florida on Jan. 7 with a fish in its mouth before making its way to another lake to finish the meal.
