Walker, Strong carry Northeastern over Elon 66-58

BOSTON (AP) -- Tyson Walker and Jason Strong scored 17 points apiece and Northeastern defeated Elon 66-58 on Sunday for a weekend sweep.

Shaquille Walters added 15 points for the Huskies (3-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jahmyl Telfort had 10 points for Northeastern. Strong also had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-3, 0-2). Hunter Woods added 10 points and nine rebounds and Ikenna Ndugba had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Northeastern defeated Elon 75-52 on Saturday.

  • Man City surges to 3-1 win over Chelsea in Premier League

    LONDON — Manchester City left Chelsea in disarray by sweeping to a 3-1 victory on Sunday with a ruthless attacking display that consigned Frank Lampard's team to a fourth loss in its past six Premier League games.Ilkay Gündogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored in a devastating 16-minute first-half spell as City rose to fifth in the standings despite coronavirus cases depleting the squad.Chelsea is only three points behind City but has played two games more and the manner of this defeat will be alarming to notoriously impatient owner Roman Abramovich.“Everyone a month ago was saying we can win the league," Lampard said. “I was pretty sure in the fact that where we’re at, in terms of a rebuild, the ban, new players in the team, the youth, that there were periods of pain we were going to go through as a club and individuals. It was a painful first half for the players.”The absence of any crowd due to coronavirus restrictions spared Lampard from any negativity from his own fans at least.City had been missing five players due to coronavirus infections and there was off-field tumult in the buildup to the game caused by defender Benjamin Mendy breaching pandemic restrictions on inter-household mixing by holding a New Year's Eve party.With Ederson in isolation recovering from COVID-19, goalkeeper Zack Steffen started his first Premier League game. It was a nervy start for the 25-year-old American, earning a booking for handling outside the penalty area after five minutes.But thanks to City’s scintillating forays forward and Chelsea’s attacking deficiencies, Steffen wasn’t tested.Instead it was opposite number Edouard Mendy picking the ball out of his net three times.In the 18th minute, Foden received a pass from De Bruyne and teed up Gündogan on the turn to net his third goal in four games.City was in devastating form, orchestrated as so often by De Bruyne with less than three minutes between the opening two goals.An initial cross from the Belgium playmaker was intercepted by Thiago Silva, but he regained the ball to set up Foden for the second. It was a slick final touch from Foden that allowed him to beat Mendy at his near post.“We conceded two really poor goals back to back in the game,” Lampard said. “I felt it knocked us, and that we didn’t react as well as I’d want. Serious lessons in the first half. Good character in the second half but the game was done.”The third was started and completed by De Bruyne. He headed to Sterling to launch a breakaway down half the length of the pitch unchallenged before hitting the goal frame with a shot. By that time, De Bruyne had arrived to meet the rebound in the 34th minute, scoring on the day the playmaker was deployed as the central striker.“A little bizarre in the beginning — I’ve done it a couple of times in my career," he said. "Obviously there are a lot of strikers, forward players who are out. The coach asked me to do this job so I tried to do it as best as possible, and it is good we won in this way.”Only Mendy's quick reaction in the Chelsea goal prevented a close-range header from Rodri going into the top corner at the start of the second half.Rarely has City been so untroubled in a game against Chelsea, which endured another disappointing game in front of goal from striker Timo Werner.There was consolation in stoppage time with Callum Hudson-Odoi netting from Kai Havertz's cross.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Milan wins 2-0 at Benevento, remains unbeaten atop Serie A

    AC Milan won 2-0 at Benevento despite playing most of the match with 10 men and moved back atop Serie A on Sunday.Rafael Leão all but secured the victory for Milan with a stunning strike shortly after halftime. A Franck Kessié penalty had given Milan an early lead before Rossoneri midfielder Sandro Tonali was sent off in the 34th minute for a dangerous tackle.Benevento, which is led by former Milan star player and coach Filippo Inzaghi, missed a penalty.Milan remained the only unbeaten team across Europe’s top five leagues. Stefano Pioli’s side moved back a point above Inter Milan, which had earlier won 6-2 at Crotone thanks to a Lautaro Martínez hat trick.All 20 Serie A teams were in action on Sunday as the Italian league resumed after the winter break.Juventus was playing Udinese later.Milan was still without injured forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and also had several other players sidelined.It was gifted the opener in the 15th after Benevento defender Alessandro Tuia fouled Ante Rebic and Kessié converted the resulting penalty.Roberto Insigne hit the post for Benevento and Milan’s chances of moving back top appeared to diminish when Tonali was shown a red card for a challenge on Artur Ioni?a.Benevento poured forward with wave after wave of attack, keeping Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma busy.But it was 10-man Milan which scored next, four minutes after the break, when Leão curled into the far side of the net from outside the area on the left flank.Benevento had a chance to get back into the match on the hour but Gianluca Caprari fired wide after a Rade Krunic lunge on Pasquale Schiattarella.But Milan could also have extended its lead as Hakan Çalhanoglu and Kessié hit the woodwork.HAT TRICK HEROInter had ended last year on a streak of seven successive league victories but was surprised when Niccolò Zanellato headed Crotone into the lead in the 12th minute.Martínez equalized in the 20th and thought he had another 11 minutes later but Luca Marrone got the last touch on Nicolò Barella’s ball across the box.Vladimir Golemic levelled shortly after from the spot following Arturo Vidal's foul on Arkadiusz Reca.Vidal had also been at fault for Crotone’s opener and he was taken off at halftime.Inter often performs better in the second half and so it proved again as Martínez restored his team's lead in the 57th with a powerful shot into the top left corner.Romelu Lukaku had played a part in the buildup and the former Manchester United forward marked his 50th Serie A appearance with a goal of his own seven minutes later, turning and holding off Sebastiano Luperto to fire in Alessandro Bastoni’s long ball over the top.Martínez completed his hat trick in the 78th, heading in the rebound from close range after Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz had saved Ivan Perišic’s strike. Achraf Hakimi capped a fine day for Inter three minutes from time.OTHER MATCHESDuván Zapata scored twice as Atalanta beat Sassuolo 5-1 to close in on its opponent in the battle for the top four.Sassuolo slipped to fifth, a point above Atalanta and two points behind fourth-place Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 4-1 at Cagliari.Roma beat Sampdoria 1-0 to remain third, seven points behind Milan.At the other end of the table, Torino moved off the bottom spot and out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Parma.Spezia slipped into the bottom three after losing 1-0 at home to Hellas Verona. Genoa, the other team in the relegation zone, managed to draw 1-1 against Lazio.Fiorentina drew 0-0 against Bologna.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • The Latest: Jones, Giants roll to brink of playoff history

    The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):___2:45 p.m.Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are rolling toward the brink of playoff history.The 5-10 Giants lead Dallas 20-9 at halftime of a game that could decide the NFC East — the winner will claim the division if Washington loses against Philadelphia later Sunday. The Cowboys would also make the playoffs with a win and a Washington tie.New York would be the first six-win team to make the playoffs in a 16-game regular season — and after a 1-7 start no less.The Giants’ 31st-ranked offence outgained Dallas 239-113 in the first half. Jones threw for 150 yards and two TDs, including a 33-yarder to Dante Pettis with 45 seconds left.A week after gaining 513 yards in a 37-17 win over Philadelphia, the Cowboys were a mess offensively early. Andy Dalton misfired on a number of passes, perhaps struggling with his grip on a chilly day in New Jersey, and New York sacked him three times.Dallas got the ball moving late, with 79 coming on its final two drives, leading to two Greg Zuerlein field goals, including a 57-yarder as the half expired.___2:30 p.m.The Buffalo Bills are doing their best to clinch the No. 2 seed and end Miami's playoff hopes at the same time.The Bills lead Miami 28-6 at halftime with Josh Allen throwing three touchdowns. Buffalo is so in control of this game that wide receiver Stephon Diggs was caught flossing on the sideline, practicing dental hygiene rather than the dance.A Miami loss leaves the Dolphins rooting for Jacksonville to snap a 14-game skid by beating Indianapolis to get into the post-season.Baltimore has a 17-3 lead over Cincinnati early in the third quarter needing a win to grab one of the AFC's four playoff berths still available when the final day began. Cleveland is up 10-6 on Pittsburgh needing a victory for the Browns' first playoff berth since 2002.The NFC had three playoff berths available on the final day.The Giants lead Dallas 20-9 at halftime, and a New York win eliminates the Cowboys. The Giants then will be waiting and watching to see if Philadelphia can beat Washington to grab the NFC East title.___2:35 p.m.The Detroit Lions have given up a franchise-record 6,496 yards of offence through the first half while trailing Minnesota 21-16.Fittingly, they broke the record set by their 2008 winless team when two defenders missed a tackle while safety Duron Harmon stood and watched Chad Beebe score on a go-ahead, 40-yard touchdown catch.___2:20 p.m.Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie has scored three touchdowns, including one on an 84-yard punt return, to put Buffalo up 21-3 over the Miami Dolphins with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter.McKenzie also scored on 7 and 14-yard touchdown catches in a game the that means far more for the Dolphins, who need a win to secure their third playoff berth in 18 years.McKenzie became Buffalo’s sixth player to score an offensive touchdown and on a return in the same game. The punt-return TD was the Bills’ first since Marcus Thigpen scored against Green Bay on Dec. 14, 2014.McKenzie’s 3-score game comes after teammate Stefon Diggs scored three times in a 38-9 win at New England on Monday night.— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.___2:20 p.m.Matt Prater now has the NFL record for most field goals made of 50 yards or longer.Prater made a 54-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to give Detroit a 16-14 lead over Minnesota. It was his 59th field goal from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with Sebastian Janikowski who made 58 from that range between 2000 and 2018.___1:53 p.m.Josh Allen has set the Buffalo Bills' new single-season record for yards passing.Allen upped his total to 4,363 with a 6-yard completion to Devin Singletary on the opening play of the second quarter in Buffalo’s game against Miami. The third-year starter topped the mark of 4,359 yards set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002. No other Bills player has topped 4,000.Allen finished the drive with 7-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie to put Buffalo up 7-3. That increased his season total to 4,396 yards passing. The touchdown was his 35th passing of the season, extending the single-season record he set last weekend.Allen has gone 9 of 13 for 76 yards with a touchdown and interception in three series.Buffalo can grab the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a victory or a Steelers loss, and the Bills can fall no further than No. 3.— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.___1:35 p.m.Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans limped off the field late in the first quarter of the Buccaneers' regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.Evans appeared to hurt his left knee trying to catch a throw to the end zone from Tom Brady, slipping on the turf. The injury occurred one play after Evans made a 20-yard reception that made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.The receiver was eventually helped to feet and limped toward the tunnel to the locker with assistance from a trainer.___1:30 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens scored on their first two drives against the Cincinnati Bengals to take a 10-0 first-quarter lead.A Justin Tucker field-goal capped the first Baltimore drive, and then Lamar Jackson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin to extend the lead.The Ravens can clinch a wild-card playoff spot with a win over the Bengals.Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins injured his left hamstring on a pass play that was negated because of an offensive pass interference penalty on Cincinnati’s first drive. His return is questionable.___1:15 p.m.Cam Newton could be playing his final game in New England, but he has earned a place in the franchise’s record book.Newton’s 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive Sunday against the Jets was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.With the run Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered the game 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.The Patriots’ drive ended with a 7-yard TD pass from Newton to James White to put the Patriots in front 7-0.— Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.___1:15 p.m.Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went over 1,000 yards with style.The Pro Bowler broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the second straight season. The Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win.Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, missed four games earlier this season with a sprained right knee.As a rookie, Chubb went over 1,000 yards before he was thrown for a loss late in the season finale and finished with 996.___12:10 p.m.The Tennessee Titans will be trying to win their first AFC South title in 12 years without a defensive lineman.Tennessee placed rookie Teair Tart on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday hours before playing in Houston needing a victory over the Texans (4-11) to clinch the division. Tart has played seven games this season and got his first start last week in a loss at Green Bay.The Titans also will be without four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. But three-time punter Brett Kern was activated off that list Saturday and will be available Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Sancho's 1st goal seals hard-fought triumph for Dortmund

    BERLIN — Jadon Sancho scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season on Sunday but Borussia Dortmund returned from the winter break looking like it needs another one in a hard-fought 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.Sancho only made sure of the result on a counterattack in injury time, shrugging off defender Paulo Otávio’s challenge before firing inside the right post when he just had the goalkeeper to beat.It was the England forward's first goal in his 12th league appearance this season, a marked decline from last season when he had 17. It led to interest from Manchester United in a big-money transfer. Sancho had seven goals and eight assists after 12 Bundesliga appearances last season.Sancho made his sixth assist of this season Sunday when he sent in the corner for Manuel Akanji’s breakthrough in the 66th minute, but it had been a frustrating game for Dortmund despite star striker Erling Haaland’s return from a month out with a muscle injury.“We knew what to expect but we also made it difficult for ourselves,” Dortmund's new coach Edin Terzic said after his first home win.There was a lengthy holdup midway through the second half for a VAR check on a possible handball by Axel Witsel. The Dortmund midfielder had no time to avoid Renato Steffen’s close-range header and referee Manuel Gräfe eventually allowed play to continue.Wolfsburg had looked the more likely side to score, but there were few chances after the unscheduled break as the game was repeatedly interrupted by Gräfe’s whistle.Dortmund had to wait until first-half injury time for its first big chance, missed by Sancho when he failed to connect properly with a rebound. There was still time before the break for Marco Reus to test Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels with a free kick.Casteels produced a fine one-handed save to deny Haaland after the break, but Akanji finally made the breakthrough when he powered in a header from Sancho’s corner.The visitors pushed hard for the equalizer until Emre Can sent Sancho free after a Wolfsburg corner.BAYERN BOUNCES BACKBayern Munich survived a scare from lowly Mainz before returning to the top of the Bundesliga with a 5-2 win in the late game.The defending champions were stunned to be 2-0 down at break, though perhaps it was no surprise as it marked the eighth consecutive game in which Bayern conceded first.Jonathan Burkardt shrugged off Jérôme Boateng’s meek challenge before opening the scoring in the 32nd minute and Alexander Hack headed in Daniel Brosinski’s free kick in the 44th — after Boateng had fouled Burkardt.Mainz goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, who was making his debut due to an injury to the club’s No. 1, had made a brilliant save to deny Robert Lewandowski an equalizer in between.“The first half was like a dream,” the 22-year-old Dahmen said.Mainz captain Danny Latza hit the post after the break, and then Bayern struck back.Lewandowski set up Joshua Kimmich in the 50th, six minutes before Kimmich laid the ball off for Leroy Sané to equalize.Robin Quaison rattled the crossbar for Mainz before Bayern was celebrating again when Alphonso Davies forced an own goal from Leandro Barreiro.VAR provided the visitors some respite after finding Davies was marginally offside, but there nothing wrong with Niklas Süle’s goal for Bayern in the 70th. Lewandowski added a penalty six minutes later, then scored his 19th goal of the season in the 83rd to wrap it up.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Vancouver Canucks bring veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to training camp on PTO

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have added another name to their training camp roster, signing veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract.  The move comes as teams across the NHL open training camps on Sunday.  Hamonic, 30, played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists.  He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, the native of St. Malo, Man., has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games.  The Canucks said in a statement that Hamonic is travelling from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and when he arrives, he will begin a seven-day quarantine as outlined in the league's COVID-19 protocol. He will join the team's camp once the quarantine is complete.  Vancouver is set to begin its season against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.  The Canadian Press