‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Says He’s ‘On the Mend’ After Car Accident

“Walker” star Jared Padalecki is doing better after a recent car accident.

On Tuesday, the former “Supernatural” actor shared an update on his Instagram page, thanking the fans for their well-wishes and noting he is “on the mend.”

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” Padalecki wrote. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”

Over the weekend, at a “SPN” convention for fans, Jensen Ackles revealed why his former “Supernatural” co-star was absent.

“He was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles told the crowd. “He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that but he’s home recovering, which the fact that he’s not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Padalecki stars in primetime series “Walker” on The CW. He is also an executive producer on the “Walker” prequel series, which was ordered to pilot by the network in February.